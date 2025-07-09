Concert Lumières secrètes Nancy

Concert Lumières secrètes

Orchestre de l’Opéra national de Nancy-Lorraine

Direction musicale Chloé Van Soeterstède

Alto David Gaillard

Fanny Mendelssohn, Ouverture en do majeur

Rebecca Clarke, Sonate pour alto et piano (Orchestration Ruth Lomon)

Johannes Brahms, Symphonie n° 3 en fa majeur

Composée vers 1830, l’Ouverture en do majeur de Fanny Mendelssohn (1805–1847) est une rare œuvre orchestrale dans un catalogue dominé par la musique pour piano et la musique de chambre. Longtemps éclipsée par la figure de son frère Felix, Fanny y affirme une énergie et un sens dramatique rigoureux, témoignant d’une maîtrise de l’écriture symphonique.

Composée en 1919, la Sonate pour alto et piano de Rebecca Clarke (1886–1979) est l’un des sommets du répertoire de l’alto. Œuvre de maturité précoce, elle mêle l’intensité du langage postromantique à des harmonies impressionnistes.

En troisième partie, la Symphonie n° 3 en fa majeur op. 90 de Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) exprime, dans un souffle ample entre élan vital et renoncement, quatre mouvements développés autour de motifs cycliques, tour à tour héroïques ou élégiaques, avec un final mystérieusement apaisé, presque suspendu.Tout public

English :

Orchestre de l?Opéra national de Nancy-Lorraine

Musical Director: Chloé Van Soeterstède

Viola: David Gaillard

Fanny Mendelssohn, Overture in C major

Rebecca Clarke, Sonata for viola and piano (Orchestration Ruth Lomon)

Johannes Brahms, Symphony No. 3 in F major

Composed around 1830, the Overture in C major by Fanny Mendelssohn (1805?1847) is a rare orchestral work in a catalog dominated by piano and chamber music. Long overshadowed by the figure of her brother Felix, Fanny asserts a rigorous energy and sense of drama, demonstrating her mastery of symphonic writing.

Composed in 1919, the Sonata for Viola and Piano by Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979) is one of the high points of the viola repertoire. An early mature work, it blends the intensity of post-Romantic language with impressionistic harmonies.

In the third part, the Symphony No. 3 in F major, Op. 90 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) expresses, in a full breath between vital impetus and renunciation, four movements developed around cyclical motifs, alternately heroic or elegiac, with a mysteriously soothed, almost suspended finale.

German :

Orchester der Opéra national de Nancy-Lorraine

Musikalische Leitung: Chloé Van Soeterstède

Viola: David Gaillard

Fanny Mendelssohn, Ouvertüre in C-Dur

Rebecca Clarke, Sonate für Viola und Klavier (Orchestrierung Ruth Lomon)

Johannes Brahms, Symphonie Nr. 3 in F-Dur

Die um 1830 entstandene Ouvertüre in C-Dur von Fanny Mendelssohn (1805-1847) ist ein seltenes Orchesterwerk in einem Katalog, der von Klavier- und Kammermusik dominiert wird. Fanny, die lange Zeit von der Figur ihres Bruders Felix überschattet wurde, beweist hier ihre Energie, ihren dramatischen Sinn und ihre Meisterschaft in der symphonischen Komposition.

Die 1919 entstandene Sonate für Viola und Klavier von Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979) ist einer der Höhepunkte des Viola-Repertoires. Als Werk der frühen Reife verbindet sie die Intensität der postromantischen Sprache mit impressionistischen Harmonien.

Im dritten Teil der Symphonie Nr. 3 F-Dur op. 90 von Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) werden vier Sätze mit zyklischen, heroischen oder elegischen Motiven und einem geheimnisvoll beruhigten, fast schwebenden Finale ausgearbeitet.

Italiano :

Orchestra dell’Opéra national de Nancy-Lorraine

Direttore: Chloé Van Soeterstède

Viola: David Gaillard

Fanny Mendelssohn, Ouverture in do maggiore

Rebecca Clarke, Sonata per viola e pianoforte (Orchestrazione Ruth Lomon)

Johannes Brahms, Sinfonia n. 3 in fa maggiore

Composta intorno al 1830, l’Ouverture in do maggiore di Fanny Mendelssohn (1805?1847) è una rara opera orchestrale in un catalogo dominato dal pianoforte e dalla musica da camera. A lungo messa in ombra dalla figura del fratello Felix, Fanny mostrò energia e un rigoroso senso del dramma, dimostrando la sua padronanza della scrittura sinfonica.

Composta nel 1919, la Sonata per viola e pianoforte di Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979) è una delle punte di diamante del repertorio per viola, un’opera della prima maturità che fonde l’intensità del linguaggio post-romantico con armonie impressionistiche.

Nella terza parte, la Sinfonia n. 3 in fa maggiore, op. 90 di Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) esprime, in un ampio respiro tra slancio vitale e rinuncia, quattro movimenti sviluppati intorno a motivi ciclici, a loro volta eroici o elegiaci, con un finale misteriosamente rasserenato, quasi sospeso.

Espanol :

Orquesta de la Ópera Nacional de Nancy-Lorraine

Director: Chloé Van Soeterstède

Viola: David Gaillard

Fanny Mendelssohn, Obertura en do mayor

Rebecca Clarke, Sonata para viola y piano (Orquestación Ruth Lomon)

Johannes Brahms, Sinfonía n.º 3 en fa mayor

Compuesta hacia 1830, la Obertura en do mayor de Fanny Mendelssohn (1805-1847) es una obra orquestal poco frecuente en un catálogo dominado por el piano y la música de cámara. Ensombrecida durante mucho tiempo por la figura de su hermano Félix, Fanny desplegó energía y un riguroso sentido del drama, demostrando su dominio de la escritura sinfónica.

Compuesta en 1919, la Sonata para viola y piano de Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979) es una de las obras más destacadas del repertorio para viola, una obra de madurez temprana que mezcla la intensidad del lenguaje posromántico con armonías impresionistas.

En la tercera parte, la Sinfonía nº 3 en fa mayor, Op. 90 de Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) expresa, en un amplio aliento entre ímpetu vital y renuncia, cuatro movimientos desarrollados en torno a motivos cíclicos, a su vez heroicos o elegíacos, con un final misteriosamente apaciguado, casi suspendido.

