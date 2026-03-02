Concert Jubilons !… Château Lambert Le Chambon-sur-Lignon

Concert Jubilons !…

Château Lambert 29, Rte de Lambert Le Chambon-sur-Lignon Haute-Loire

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Tarif réduit

chômeurs, -18 ans et étudiants

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-08 20:30:00

fin : 2026-08-08

Date(s) :

2026-08-08

La leçon de piano , Nathalia Milstein, récital de piano. Dans l’univers romantique du XIXème, Beethoven, Liszt, Schumann.

Repli temple du Mazet si météo défavorable.

.

Château Lambert 29, Rte de Lambert Le Chambon-sur-Lignon 43400 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 71 56 contact@jubilons.org

English :

La leçon de piano , Nathalia Milstein, piano recital. In the romantic world of the 19th century, Beethoven, Liszt, Schumann.

Withdrawal to the Temple du Mazet in case of inclement weather.

