Concert Jubilons !… Château Lambert Le Chambon-sur-Lignon
Concert Jubilons !… Château Lambert Le Chambon-sur-Lignon samedi 8 août 2026.
Concert Jubilons !…
Château Lambert 29, Rte de Lambert Le Chambon-sur-Lignon Haute-Loire
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Tarif réduit
chômeurs, -18 ans et étudiants
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 20:30:00
fin : 2026-08-08
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
La leçon de piano , Nathalia Milstein, récital de piano. Dans l’univers romantique du XIXème, Beethoven, Liszt, Schumann.
Repli temple du Mazet si météo défavorable.
.
Château Lambert 29, Rte de Lambert Le Chambon-sur-Lignon 43400 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 71 56 contact@jubilons.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
La leçon de piano , Nathalia Milstein, piano recital. In the romantic world of the 19th century, Beethoven, Liszt, Schumann.
Withdrawal to the Temple du Mazet in case of inclement weather.
L’événement Concert Jubilons !… Le Chambon-sur-Lignon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-02 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Lignon