Concert: La Maison Tellier Portes-lès-Valence

Concert: La Maison Tellier

Parc Léo Lagrange (Magic Mirror) Portes-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Tarif réduit

Début : 2026-05-05 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-05

2026-05-05

F0lkl0ve

Chanson folk Création

C’est le 8e album du combo normand qui fête pour l’occasion, ses 20 ans de scène.

Parc Léo Lagrange (Magic Mirror) Portes-lès-Valence 26800 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 57 14 55 accueil@train-theatre.fr

English :

F0lkl0ve

Folk song ? Creation

This is the 8th album from the Normandy-based combo, who are celebrating 20 years on stage.

