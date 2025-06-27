Concert: La Maison Tellier Portes-lès-Valence
Concert: La Maison Tellier
Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
Tarif réduit
Début : 2026-05-05 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-05
2026-05-05
Chanson folk Création
C’est le 8e album du combo normand qui fête pour l’occasion, ses 20 ans de scène.
Parc Léo Lagrange (Magic Mirror) Portes-lès-Valence 26800 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 57 14 55 accueil@train-theatre.fr
Folk song ? Creation
This is the 8th album from the Normandy-based combo, who are celebrating 20 years on stage.
