Concert La promesse Brel Autrement Salle Poirel Nancy

Nancy

Concert La promesse Brel Autrement

Salle Poirel 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

39

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2027-01-16 20:00:00

fin : 2027-01-16 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-01-16

Aujourd’hui, l’aventure de La Promesse Brel continue… Autrement.

Cette nouvelle version du spectacle s’enrichit de nouveaux titres, élargissant encore le voyage au cœur d’un répertoire immense. Des chansons attendues, parfois plus rares, viennent compléter celles qui ont déjà bouleversé des milliers de spectateurs.

Arnaud Askoy ne cherche pas à imiter Brel. Il en prolonge l’élan. Il en porte la tension, la poésie, l’urgence. Avec sincérité et engagement, il redonne chair à ces textes qui nous traversent encore.

Aux côtés de Roland Romanelli (piano-accordeon) et Jean-Philippe Audin (violoncelle), les arrangements restent fidèles à l’esprit tout en vibrant au présent. La musique respire, les silences parlent, l’émotion circule.

En alternance Sebastien Debard (piano-accordeon) et

Florence Hennequin (violoncelle)

une production DGP en accord avec Artcoscene

Billetterie en ligne.Tout public

39 .

Salle Poirel 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 32 31 25

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English :

Today, the adventure of La Promesse Brel continues? Otherwise.

This new version of the show is enriched with new titles, extending the journey to the heart of an immense repertoire. Long-awaited songs, some of them rarer, are added to those that have already moved thousands of spectators.

Arnaud Askoy is not trying to imitate Brel. He extends Brel?s élan. He carries the tension, the poetry, the urgency. With sincerity and commitment, he breathes new life into these texts that are still with us today.

Alongside Roland Romanelli (piano-accordeon) and Jean-Philippe Audin (cello), the arrangements remain faithful to the spirit while vibrating in the present. The music breathes, the silences speak, the emotion flows.

Alternating Sebastien Debard (piano-accordeon) and

Florence Hennequin (cello)

a DGP production in association with Artcoscene

Online ticketing.

L’événement Concert La promesse Brel Autrement Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par DESTINATION NANCY