Informations pratiques

Nancy

Concert Le Son du destin

place Stanislas Opéra national de Nancy-Lorraine Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

5

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2027-03-25 20:00:00

fin : 2027-03-26 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-03-25 2027-03-26

Orchestre de l’Opéra national de Nancy-Lorraine

Direction musicale Naomi Woo

Piano Roman Borisov

Isabella Gellis Invitations

Ludwig van Beethoven Concerto pour piano n° 4

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski Symphonie n° 5

Du murmure au destin

Avant même de chanter, la musique cherche ici son point de départ. Invitations, de la compositrice canadienne Isabella Gellis, ouvre la soirée comme un frémissement… un tissu sonore mobile, des lignes qui s’approchent, se dérobent, se rassemblent enfin. Avec le Quatrième Concerto de Beethoven, l’écoute change de focale. Le piano prend la parole seul, presque à voix basse, puis entraîne l’Orchestre dans un échange d’une liberté souveraine, où l’intime ne cesse de dialoguer avec l’ampleur. Tchaïkovski donne enfin à ce parcours son horizon le plus vaste. Dans sa Cinquième Symphonie, tout s’élargit, se tend, s’assombrit parfois, jusqu’à un finale porté par une force intérieure qui semble ne plus vouloir céder. Trois oeuvres, trois élans, trois façons d’aborder la matière sonore et de faire progressivement monter l’intensité.Tout public

5 .

place Stanislas Opéra national de Nancy-Lorraine Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 85 33 11

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English :

Nancy-Lorraine National Opera Orchestra

Conductor: Naomi Woo

Piano: Roman Borisov

Isabella Gellis: Invitations

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5

From Whisper to Destiny

Even before it sings, the music here seeks its starting point. *Invitations*, by Canadian composer Isabella Gellis, opens the evening like a tremor… a shifting tapestry of sound, lines that draw near, recede, and finally come together. With Beethoven’s Fourth Concerto, the focus of the listening experience shifts. The piano speaks alone, almost in a whisper, then draws the orchestra into an exchange of supreme freedom, where the intimate constantly dialogues with the expansive. Tchaikovsky finally gives this journey its broadest horizon. In his Fifth Symphony, everything expands, tenses, and at times darkens, culminating in a finale driven by an inner force that seems unwilling to yield. Three works, three surges of energy, three ways of approaching the sonic material and gradually building intensity.

L’événement Concert Le Son du destin Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-07-05 par DESTINATION NANCY