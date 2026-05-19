Nancy

Concert Le Trio Wanderer fête ses 40 ans

3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

32

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi Lundi 2027-01-25 20:00:00

fin : 2027-01-25 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-01-25

MENDELSSOHN SCHUBERT BRAHMS

Célébré par la presse pour un jeu d’une extraordinaire sensibilité et d’une virtuosité éblouissante ainsi qu’une complicité presque télépathique, le mythique Trio Wanderer est devenu au fil des ans une formation incontournable de la scène musicale internationale.

Ils ont choisi le voyage comme emblème, celui, intérieur, qui les lie étroitement à Schubert et au romantisme allemand, celui, ouvert et curieux, qui explore le répertoire de Haydn à la musique d’aujourd’hui.

On ne fait pas mieux actuellement en matière de trio. Homogénéité, sonorité originale, jeu très physique , approche très libre du répertoire, le Trio Wanderer a su s’imposer au fil des ans. (Le Monde)Tout public

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3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 83 81 98 36

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English :

MENDELSSOHN SCHUBERT BRAHMS

Celebrated by the press for their extraordinarily sensitive playing, their dazzling virtuosity and their almost telepathic complicity, the legendary Trio Wanderer has become a key player on the international music scene.

Their emblem is the inner journey that links them closely to Schubert and German Romanticism, and the open, curious journey that explores the repertoire from Haydn to the music of today.

There’s no better trio in the world today. Homogeneous, with an original sound, very physical playing and a very free approach to the repertoire, the Trio Wanderer has made a name for itself over the years (Le Monde)

L’événement Concert Le Trio Wanderer fête ses 40 ans Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-14 par DESTINATION NANCY