Concert Légende ! Kid Congo & The Pink Money Birds Mistral Palace Valence mardi 17 mars 2026.
Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence Drôme
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Tarif réduit
Début : 2026-03-17 20:30:00
fin : 2026-03-17 01:00:00
2026-03-17
15 ans après sa première venue au Mistral Palace, nous avons l’honneur d’accueillir à nouveau l’immense KID CONGO POWERS !
Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com
English :
15 years after his first appearance at the Mistral Palace, we are honoured to welcome back the great KID CONGO POWERS!
