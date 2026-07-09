Concert Maxim Emelyanychev Piano Aylen Pritchin Violon 41 RUE CHARLES MARTEL Nancy

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Nancy

Concert Maxim Emelyanychev Piano Aylen Pritchin Violon

41 RUE CHARLES MARTEL 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi Lundi 2027-06-07 20:00:00

fin : 2027-06-07 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-06-07

BRAHMS SCHUMANN

Maxim Emelyanychev est à la fois pianiste, claveciniste mais aussi un chef d’orchestre très réputé (Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Il Pomo d’Oro, Nizhny-Novgorod Soloists Chamber Orchestra).

Aylen Pritchin est un violoniste de la nouvelle génération, louangé pour sa sonorité lumineuse et sa polyvalence. Ils se retrouvent ici pour une collaboration fusionnelle en musique de chambre. Si l’écoute et la symbiose des deux prodiges russes sont perceptibles, c’est aussi et surtout la sonorité de leur jeu instrumental qui retient l’attention car leur interprétation donne aux œuvres un lustre au son boisé, rond et piquant qui magnifie le caractère authentique et intimiste des œuvres.

Nous avons été immédiatement séduits par leur interprétation brillante et enthousiaste qui méritait mille fois d’être partagée avec vous pendant une soirée.Tout public

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41 RUE CHARLES MARTEL 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 83 81 98 36

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English :

BRAHMS SCHUMANN

Maxim Emelyanychev is not only a pianist and harpsichordist but also a highly acclaimed conductor (Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Il Pomo d’Oro, Nizhny-Novgorod Soloists Chamber Orchestra).

Aylen Pritchin is a violinist of the new generation, praised for his luminous tone and versatility. Here they come together for a seamless collaboration in chamber music. While the rapport and synergy between these two Russian prodigies are evident, it is also— and above all? the timbre of their instrumental playing that captures the listener’s attention, as their interpretation lends the works a warm, rounded, and vibrant luster that magnifies the authentic and intimate character of the pieces.

We were immediately captivated by their brilliant and enthusiastic performance, which was more than worthy of being shared with you over the course of an evening.

L’événement Concert Maxim Emelyanychev Piano Aylen Pritchin Violon Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par DESTINATION NANCY