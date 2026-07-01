Concert Piano impro par Catherine Basile La Celle-Condé
mercredi 15 juillet 2026 · La Celle-Condé
Informations pratiques
La Celle-Condé
Concert Piano impro par Catherine Basile
La Celle-Condé Cher
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mercredi 2026-07-15 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-15
Date(s) :
2026-07-15
Concert piano solo aux teintes jazzy assuré par Catherine Basile à retrouvez en l’église Saint-Denis de Condé.
L’église de Condé accueille Catherine Basile pour un concert de piano solo autour d’improvisations d’oeuvres classiques connues comme de Bach, Chopin, inspirées par des chansons françaises et des thèmes jazzy. .
La Celle-Condé 18160 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 41 31 67 56 cath.siam18@gmail.com
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English :
A solo piano concert with jazz influences, performed by Catherine Basile, will take place at the Saint-Denis Church in Condé.
L’événement Concert Piano impro par Catherine Basile La Celle-Condé a été mis à jour le 2026-07-05 par OT LIGNIERES
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