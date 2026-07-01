Informations pratiques

La Celle-Condé

Concert Piano impro par Catherine Basile

La Celle-Condé Cher

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2026-07-15 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-15

Date(s) :

2026-07-15

Concert piano solo aux teintes jazzy assuré par Catherine Basile à retrouvez en l’église Saint-Denis de Condé.

L’église de Condé accueille Catherine Basile pour un concert de piano solo autour d’improvisations d’oeuvres classiques connues comme de Bach, Chopin, inspirées par des chansons françaises et des thèmes jazzy. .

La Celle-Condé 18160 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 41 31 67 56 cath.siam18@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A solo piano concert with jazz influences, performed by Catherine Basile, will take place at the Saint-Denis Church in Condé.

L’événement Concert Piano impro par Catherine Basile La Celle-Condé a été mis à jour le 2026-07-05 par OT LIGNIERES