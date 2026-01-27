Concert Rod Barthet & Guests salle Poirel Nancy

Concert Rod Barthet & Guests

salle Poirel 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2027-01-22 20:00:00

fin : 2027-01-22 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-01-22

Rod BARTHET invite Fred CHAPELLIER, Neal BLACK & Eric SAUVIAT

Imaginez une seule scène avec quatre des plus grands ambassadeurs du blues hexagonal et international.

Fred CHAPELLIER maître incontesté de la guitare blues, au groove imparable.

Neal BLACK la voix rocailleuse du Texas, une légende vivante.

Éric SAUVIAT guitariste d’exception, fin et puissant à la fois.

Rod BARTHET véritable orfèvre du blues moderne, artiste charismatique au timbre singulier, capable de faire voyager son public de l’intimité d’un folk-blues envoûtant à l’énergie brute d’un blues-rock incandescent. Avec plusieurs albums salués par la critique et une signature artistique unique, il incarne l’élégance et la profondeur du blues d’aujourd’hui.

Ces artistes forment une véritable DREAM TEAM du BLUES avec une alchimie explosive, où les guitares s’entrelacent, les voix se répondent et l’énergie se déchaîne.Tout public

salle Poirel 3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

Rod BARTHET invites Fred CHAPELLIER, Neal BLACK & Eric SAUVIAT

Imagine a single stage with four of the greatest ambassadors of French and international blues.

Fred CHAPELLIER, undisputed master of the blues guitar, with an unstoppable groove.

Neal BLACK, a living legend, with his gravelly Texas voice.

Éric SAUVIAT exceptional guitarist, both fine and powerful.

Rod BARTHET, a true master of modern blues, a charismatic artist with a singular voice, capable of taking his audience on a journey from the intimacy of bewitching folk-blues to the raw energy of incandescent blues-rock. With several critically acclaimed albums and a unique artistic signature, he embodies the elegance and depth of today?s blues.

These artists form a veritable BLUES DREAM TEAM with explosive alchemy, where guitars intertwine, voices respond and energy runs wild.

