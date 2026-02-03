Concert The Rocket Smart Café Théâtre Brives-Charensac
Concert The Rocket Smart Café Théâtre Brives-Charensac samedi 25 avril 2026.
Concert The Rocket
Smart Café Théâtre 58 bis, avenue Charles Dupuy Brives-Charensac Haute-Loire
Tarif : 16 – 16 – 16 EUR
Date :
Début : 2026-04-25 20:00:00
2026-04-25

2026-04-25
Venez découvrir, le 25 avril dès 20h au Smart Cabaret à Brives-Charensac, un spectacle mêlant musique, danse et performances artistiques, pour une soirée rythmée dans un univers festif et original avec le groupe The Rocket.
Smart Café Théâtre 58 bis, avenue Charles Dupuy Brives-Charensac 43700 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 02 80 80 lesmartcabaret@gmail.com
English :
Come and discover, on April 25 from 8pm at the Smart Cabaret in Brives-Charensac, a show combining music, dance and artistic performances, for a rhythmic evening in a festive and original universe with the group The Rocket.
L’événement Concert The Rocket Brives-Charensac a été mis à jour le 2026-02-03 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay