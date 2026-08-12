Concert Two Faced tribute to Linkin Park MJC Étoile Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Informations pratiques

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Concert Two Faced tribute to Linkin Park

MJC Étoile 14 rue d’Amsterdam Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-09-18 20:30:00

fin : 2026-09-18 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-18

TwoFaced est un groupe tribute originaire de Nancy, entièrement consacré à l’univers musical de Linkin Park.

Né d’une passion commune pour le célèbre groupe américain, TwoFaced s’attache à restituer avec fidélité toute l’intensité, l’émotion et l’énergie qui ont fait la renommée des concerts de Linkin Park. Composé de musiciens issus de la scène locale, le groupe partage une même ambition faire revivre sur scène la puissance sonore et l’impact émotionnel qui ont marqué plusieurs générations de fans.

Le répertoire parcourt les différentes époques de Linkin Park, des premiers succès incontournables tels que Crawling, In the End ou One Step Closer, jusqu’aux sonorités plus récentes issues d’albums comme Minutes to Midnight, One More Light ou encore From Zero.

Ce concert propose ainsi un véritable voyage à travers l’évolution musicale du groupe, offrant aussi bien aux fans de la première heure qu’aux nouveaux auditeurs l’occasion de redécouvrir les titres emblématiques qui ont marqué l’histoire du rock et du nu metal au cours des deux dernières décennies.Tout public

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MJC Étoile 14 rue d’Amsterdam Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 55 53 35 contact@mjc-etoile.org

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English :

TwoFaced is a tribute band from Nancy, entirely dedicated to the musical world of Linkin Park.

Born out of a shared passion for the famous American band, TwoFaced strives to faithfully recreate all the intensity, emotion, and energy that have made Linkin Park’s concerts so renowned. Composed of musicians from the local scene, the band shares a common ambition: to bring back to life on stage the sonic power and emotional impact that have left their mark on several generations of fans.

The setlist spans Linkin Park’s various eras, from early must-hear hits like “Crawling,” “In the End,” and “One Step Closer,” to more recent tracks from albums such as *Minutes to Midnight*, “One More Light,” and “From Zero.”

This concert offers a true journey through the band’s musical evolution, providing both fans from the very beginningas new listeners the opportunity to rediscover the iconic tracks that have shaped the history of rock and nu metal over the past two decades.

L’événement Concert Two Faced tribute to Linkin Park Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par DESTINATION NANCY