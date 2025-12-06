Concerts de Noël Eglise Saint-Alpin Châlons-en-Champagne
Concerts de Noël Eglise Saint-Alpin Châlons-en-Champagne samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Marne
Concerts de Noël Eglise Saint-Alpin 2 Rue Saint-Alpin Châlons-en-Champagne Marne
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Entrée libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06 16:00:00
fin : 2025-12-13 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-06
2025-12-13
2025-12-20
Tout public
3 concerts de Noël.
Chaque samedi, venez à la rencontre des musiciens de l’association des Amis de l’Orgue qui interpréteront pour vous des chants et pièces de Noël au grand orgue. .
Eglise Saint-Alpin 2 Rue Saint-Alpin
Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est
English : Concerts de Noël
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Concerts de Noël Châlons-en-Champagne a été mis à jour le 2025-05-12 par Office de tourisme de Châlons-en-Champagne