Concerts de Noël Eglise Saint-Alpin Châlons-en-Champagne

Marne

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit
Entrée libre

Début : 2025-12-06 16:00:00
fin : 2025-12-13 18:00:00

2025-12-06
2025-12-13
2025-12-20

Tout public
3 concerts de Noël.

Chaque samedi, venez à la rencontre des musiciens de l’association des Amis de l’Orgue qui interpréteront pour vous des chants et pièces de Noël au grand orgue.   .

