Conférence Comment ça marche l’extinction ? Muséum-Aquarium Nancy

Conférence Comment ça marche l’extinction ?

Muséum-Aquarium 34 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Gratuit

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-06-17 18:30:00

fin : 2026-06-17 20:00:00

2026-06-17

CONF’ DE BIO

THÉMATIQUE GÉNÉRALE L’ÉVOLUTION DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ

Par Meredith Root-Bernstein, Directrice de Recherche CNRS,

ethnobiologiste, et écologue, au Muséum national d’Histoire

naturelle.

Pourquoi les espèces n’existent pas pour toujours et comment est-ce possible que des populations entières disparaissent sans laisser de traces ? Explorons les différentes raisons possibles derrière ces disparitions, découvrons comment interpréter le registre du passé et les leçons à en tirer pour freiner les extinctions qui pourraient advenir.Adultes

Muséum-Aquarium 34 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 32 99 97

English :

BIO’ CONFERENCE

GENERAL THEME: THE EVOLUTION OF BIODIVERSITY

By Meredith Root-Bernstein, CNRS Research Director,

ethnobiologist and ecologist at the Muséum national d?Histoire

histoire Naturelle.

Why don’t species exist forever, and how is it possible for entire populations to disappear without a trace? Let’s explore the various possible reasons behind these disappearances, discover how to interpret the record of the past and the lessons we can learn from it to curb future extinctions.

