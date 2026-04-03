UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Oyonnax

Danse Warriors Centre Culturel Aragon Oyonnax

vendredi 25 septembre 2026 · Centre Culturel Aragon · Oyonnax

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 25 septembre 2026
Fin
vendredi 25 septembre 2026
Heure de début
20:30:00
Lieu
Centre Culturel Aragon
Adresse
88 cours de Verdun
Ville
01100 Oyonnax
Département
Ain
Tarif
30 30 30

Oyonnax

Danse Warriors

Centre Culturel Aragon 88 cours de Verdun Oyonnax Ain

Tarif : 30 – 30 – 30 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-25 20:30:00
fin : 2026-09-25

Date(s) :
2026-09-25

Compagnie Wanted Posse Premier crew français champion du monde de hip-hop. Dans cette création survitaminée, Njagui Hagbe fusionne l’esthétisme des années 80 avec deux films cultes West Side Story et Les Guerriers de la Nuit.
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Centre Culturel Aragon 88 cours de Verdun Oyonnax 01100 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 81 96 80  accueil.centreculturel@oyonnax.fr

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English :

Wanted Posse: The first French hip-hop crew to become world champions. In this high-energy production, Njagui Hagbe blends the aesthetic of the 1980s with two cult films: West Side Story and The Warriors.

L’événement Danse Warriors Oyonnax a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey

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