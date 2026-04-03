Danse Warriors Centre Culturel Aragon Oyonnax
vendredi 25 septembre 2026 · Centre Culturel Aragon · Oyonnax
Informations pratiques
Oyonnax
Danse Warriors
Centre Culturel Aragon 88 cours de Verdun Oyonnax Ain
Tarif : 30 – 30 – 30 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-25 20:30:00
fin : 2026-09-25
Date(s) :
2026-09-25
Compagnie Wanted Posse Premier crew français champion du monde de hip-hop. Dans cette création survitaminée, Njagui Hagbe fusionne l’esthétisme des années 80 avec deux films cultes West Side Story et Les Guerriers de la Nuit.
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Centre Culturel Aragon 88 cours de Verdun Oyonnax 01100 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 81 96 80 accueil.centreculturel@oyonnax.fr
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English :
Wanted Posse: The first French hip-hop crew to become world champions. In this high-energy production, Njagui Hagbe blends the aesthetic of the 1980s with two cult films: West Side Story and The Warriors.
L’événement Danse Warriors Oyonnax a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey
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