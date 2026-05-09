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Instants concerts Calvin and the Lucky Draw Parc René Nicod Oyonnax

Instants concerts Calvin and the Lucky Draw Parc René Nicod Oyonnax jeudi 20 août 2026.

Lieu : Parc René Nicod

Adresse : 65 rue Anatole France

Ville : 01100 Oyonnax

Département : Ain

Début : jeudi 20 août 2026

Fin : jeudi 20 août 2026

Heure de début : 19:00:00

Tarif :

Oyonnax

Instants concerts Calvin and the Lucky Draw

Parc René Nicod 65 rue Anatole France Oyonnax Ain

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-20 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-20 20:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-20

Découvrez les musiciens de Calvin and the Lucky draw, un groupe oscillant entre blues et soul.
Le bluesman Calvin Coal originaire de Saône-et-Loire est accompagné par ses trois musiciens lyonnais.
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Parc René Nicod 65 rue Anatole France Oyonnax 01100 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 12 11 57  info@hautbugey-tourisme.com

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English :

Discover the musicians of Calvin and the Lucky draw, a band that oscillates between blues and soul.
Saône-et-Loire bluesman Calvin Coal is accompanied by his three Lyon-based musicians.

L’événement Instants concerts Calvin and the Lucky Draw Oyonnax a été mis à jour le 2026-05-09 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey

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