Instants concerts Calvin and the Lucky Draw Parc René Nicod Oyonnax
Instants concerts Calvin and the Lucky Draw Parc René Nicod Oyonnax jeudi 20 août 2026.
Oyonnax
Instants concerts Calvin and the Lucky Draw
Parc René Nicod 65 rue Anatole France Oyonnax Ain
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-20 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-20 20:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-20
Découvrez les musiciens de Calvin and the Lucky draw, un groupe oscillant entre blues et soul.
Le bluesman Calvin Coal originaire de Saône-et-Loire est accompagné par ses trois musiciens lyonnais.
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Parc René Nicod 65 rue Anatole France Oyonnax 01100 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 12 11 57 info@hautbugey-tourisme.com
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English :
Discover the musicians of Calvin and the Lucky draw, a band that oscillates between blues and soul.
Saône-et-Loire bluesman Calvin Coal is accompanied by his three Lyon-based musicians.
L’événement Instants concerts Calvin and the Lucky Draw Oyonnax a été mis à jour le 2026-05-09 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey
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