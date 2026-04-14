David Balilty Sextet ‘Sound of the Ground’, JASS CLUB, Paris

David Balilty Sextet ‘Sound of the Ground’ Jeudi 30 avril, 19h30, 21h30 JASS CLUB Paris

Tarif Réduit : 15€ | Tarif Plein : 19€ | Tarif Réduit : 15€ | Tarif Plein : 19€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-04-30T19:30:00+02:00 – 2026-04-30T20:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-04-30T21:30:00+02:00 – 2026-04-30T22:30:00+02:00

*19h30 & 21h30* Le percussionniste David Balilty présente Sound of the Ground, un projet afro-jazz aux influences marocaines et moyen-orientales. Depuis son plus jeune âge, David Balilty partage la scène avec des musiciens reconnus tels que Dizzy Gillespie, Kirk Lightsey, Jerry Gonzales, Amos Hoffman et bien d’autres. **David Balilty** / percussions, guembri **Simon Belelty** / guitare **Hillel Salem** / trompette Franck Amsallem**/ piano **Darryl Hall** / contrebasse **Pierre-Eden Guilbaud** / batterie & Guests

JASS CLUB 141 Rue de Tolbiac, Paris Paris 75013 Quartier de la Maison-Blanche Paris Île-de-France 09 54 56 79 01 https://billetterie.jassclub.paris https://www.instagram.com/jassclub.paris/;https://www.facebook.com/jassclub.paris/;https://www.youtube.com/@JASSCLUBPARIS;https://www.tiktok.com/@jassclub.paris [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://billetterie.jassclub.paris/agenda/406-David-Balilty-Sextet-Sound-of-the-Ground?session=406 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://billetterie.jassclub.paris/agenda/407-David-Balilty-Sextet-Sound-of-the-Ground?session=407 »}] CONCERTS · JAMS · EXPOS · ATELIERS

Vendredi & Samedi / Concert+Jam 19H-2H

Mercredi, Jeudi, Dimanche / Concert 19H-00H

Dimanche / Atelier jazz pour enfants 15H

CLUB · BAR · RESTAURANT Métro Tolbiac Ligne 7 / Accès PMR

19h30 & 21h30Le percussionniste David Balilty présente Sound of the Ground, un projet afro-jazz aux influences marocaines et moyen-orientales.Depuis son plus jeune âge, David Balilty partage la sc … Afro-jazz