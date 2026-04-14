David Balilty Sextet ‘Sound of the Ground’, JASS CLUB, Paris
David Balilty Sextet ‘Sound of the Ground’, JASS CLUB, Paris jeudi 30 avril 2026.
David Balilty Sextet ‘Sound of the Ground’ Jeudi 30 avril, 19h30, 21h30 JASS CLUB Paris
Tarif Réduit : 15€ | Tarif Plein : 19€ | Tarif Réduit : 15€ | Tarif Plein : 19€
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-30T19:30:00+02:00 – 2026-04-30T20:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-04-30T21:30:00+02:00 – 2026-04-30T22:30:00+02:00
*19h30 & 21h30* Le percussionniste David Balilty présente Sound of the Ground, un projet afro-jazz aux influences marocaines et moyen-orientales. Depuis son plus jeune âge, David Balilty partage la scène avec des musiciens reconnus tels que Dizzy Gillespie, Kirk Lightsey, Jerry Gonzales, Amos Hoffman et bien d’autres. **David Balilty** / percussions, guembri **Simon Belelty** / guitare **Hillel Salem** / trompette Franck Amsallem**/ piano **Darryl Hall** / contrebasse **Pierre-Eden Guilbaud** / batterie & Guests
JASS CLUB 141 Rue de Tolbiac, Paris Paris 75013 Quartier de la Maison-Blanche Paris Île-de-France 09 54 56 79 01 https://billetterie.jassclub.paris https://www.instagram.com/jassclub.paris/;https://www.facebook.com/jassclub.paris/;https://www.youtube.com/@JASSCLUBPARIS;https://www.tiktok.com/@jassclub.paris [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://billetterie.jassclub.paris/agenda/406-David-Balilty-Sextet-Sound-of-the-Ground?session=406 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://billetterie.jassclub.paris/agenda/407-David-Balilty-Sextet-Sound-of-the-Ground?session=407 »}] CONCERTS · JAMS · EXPOS · ATELIERS
Vendredi & Samedi / Concert+Jam 19H-2H
Mercredi, Jeudi, Dimanche / Concert 19H-00H
Dimanche / Atelier jazz pour enfants 15H
CLUB · BAR · RESTAURANT Métro Tolbiac Ligne 7 / Accès PMR
19h30 & 21h30Le percussionniste David Balilty présente Sound of the Ground, un projet afro-jazz aux influences marocaines et moyen-orientales.Depuis son plus jeune âge, David Balilty partage la sc … Afro-jazz
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