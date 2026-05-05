DC Salas (Live, Fuse BXL) + Wahed b2b Magav + Too Many Cars, Le Bistrot de St So, Lille

DC Salas (Live, Fuse BXL) + Wahed b2b Magav + Too Many Cars Samedi 20 juin, 21h00 Le Bistrot de St So Nord

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-20T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T01:29:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-20T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T01:29:00+02:00

SAMEDI 20 JUIN

→ TOO MANY CARS RECORDS INVITE : DC SALAS (LIVE / FUSE BE.) + WAHED B2B MAGAV + TOO MANY CARS PRES. « NOT LIVE »

21H–2H / GRATUIT

(HOUSE/ELECTRO/ACID/NEW BEAT)

Snack sur place 19h-22h

Début des sets : 21h

Wahed b2b MAGAV

House – Electro

► Wahed et Magav n’ont jamais joué ensemble et pourtant ils ont tous les deux le groove dans la peau. On les retrouve souvent faire leur gamme du côté du Nox Club. Attendez-vous à un set pointu et dansant pour ouvrir la soirée.

ECOUTE – REGARDE

https://soundcloud.com/magavsound

https://soundcloud.com/djwahed

SITE/FB/INSTA/TIK TOK…

https://www.facebook.com/unwahed

https://www.facebook.com/MagavSound

https://www.instagram.com/magav_fr/

https://www.instagram.com/unwahed/

Too Many Cars present Not Live

Electro – Acid

► Too Many Cars, acteur de la scène lilloise depuis une dizaine d’années, ancien gérant du disquaire Vinyl Dealer va présenter un set d’une heure, autour de l’électro et de l’acid avec un gros travail autour des lights.

ECOUTE – REGARDE

https://soundcloud.com/tmcitk

SITE/FB/INSTA/TIK TOK…

https://www.facebook.com/tmcitk

https://www.instagram.com/too.many.cars/

DC SALAS Live (FUSE. BE.)

Electro – Acid – New beat – Techno

► DC Salas est un DJ et producteur belge originaire de Bruxelles, aux racines péruviennes. Reconnu pour mêler house, acid, techno, goa, early progressive et New Beat, il façonne des sets éclectiques, portés par une énergie intense et des grooves hypnotiques.

Résident du légendaire Fuse Club et de Kiosk Radio à Bruxelles, DC Salas a conquis le public de clubs et festivals de renom à travers le monde : Robert Johnson (Francfort), Opium (Vilnius), Oxi (Berlin), RSO (Berlin), Rex Club (Paris), Nitsa (Barcelone), Sunday Sunday (Mexique), iBoat (Bordeaux), Kaputt (Bogota), Le Sucre (Lyon), C12, Horst Festival, Dour Festival, Pukkelpop, Paradise City, Transmusicales de Rennes et bien d’autres.

Côté production, il a signé des EPs et remixes remarqués sur des labels respectés tels que Time Passages, Cocoon, Live at Robert Johnson, Semi Delicious, R.A.N.D Muzik, Correspondant ou encore Kill The DJ.

En 2023, ses EPs (parus sur Semi Delicious et R.A.N.D Muzik x Echocentric) ont reçu le soutien enthousiaste de DJ Mag, Bandcamp, Avalon Emerson, Job Jobse, DJ Masda, Spray, Kendal, Mr. Ho, Parris DJ, Quest, Evan Baggs, Binh, Ivan Smagghe et bien d’autres.

En 2024, son EP « Pixelated Dream Theory » a poursuivi sur cette lancée, plébiscité par des

figures clés telles que DJ Masda (notamment lors d’un set marquant à Houghton Festival), Ivan Smagghe, Eclair Fifi, Jen Cardini, Roza Terenzi ou encore Cormac. Son deuxième album « To ThePlaces I Call(ed) Home », sorti en novembre 2024, a confirmé sa singularité et son statut d’artiste à part.

Après un EP sorti sur Correspondant début 2025, l’année s’annonce encore dense, avec de nouveaux EPs à venir sur Time Passages (le label de Binh) ainsi que des sorties et remixes attendus pour Jesse You, Cocoon et d’autres projets à suivre.

Présenté en avant-première à Bruxelles en février 2025, le nouveau live solo de DC Salas est désormais prêt à tourner à l’international.

ECOUTE – REGARDE

https://soundcloud.com/dc-salas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EP91VMKas34

SITE/FB/INSTA/TIK TOK…

https://www.facebook.com/dcsalasmusic

https://www.instagram.com/dcsalas/

Le Bistrot de St So 17 Boulevard Jean-Baptiste Lebas Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France https://www.facebook.com/bistrotdestso;https://www.instagram.com/bistrotdestso/;https://garesaintsauveur.lille3000.com/ [{« data »: {« author »: « Magav », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Events : Night With No Name nBookings : mariana@suenaagency.com », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Magav », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-EVVw0EpWNAVxFrco-z5u9mQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/magavsound », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/magavsound », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/magavsound »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Wahed », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « https://instagram.com/unwahed?igshid=MjEwN2IyYWYwYw== », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Wahed », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-TMK91injg38QTM3I-DONdyw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/djwahed », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/djwahed », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/djwahed »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/unwahed »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/MagavSound »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 920 Followers, 1,332 Following, 113 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Magav (@magav_fr) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Magav (@magav_fr) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/450086435_743153594478415_3740196642594100438_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=103&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy43MjAuQzMifQ%3D%3D&_nc_ohc=pU7SUKjCzaYQ7kNvwF_xuFr&_nc_oc=Adqi8btXNXJSVyF19OUkkiV-X7L9ek7Cd6qhbZ0eHILRIJ22U2kN3fVt8StiHpgMygM&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ss=7a289&oh=00_Af35FASst5AsV-T-sf-fZ9GOXRTcw1nmNBMXVqPQlIvQzA&oe=69E64FC9 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/magav_fr/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/magav_fr/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 655 Followers, 2,207 Following, 27 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Wahed (@unwahed) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Wahed (@unwahed) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad6-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.82787-19/503492012_18014886338754507_2438780398048654066_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=102&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=9Qct1Y_J3wwQ7kNvwH1IKgA&_nc_oc=Ado9DaWYvlBhLoIUtrH7cNWrGDIdevm7XmactD5AMkWbLX8vkKlMXWclW3sXhlim7bY&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad6-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_gid=Z4Qurs4bzkOLwdeZM-hrPg&_nc_ss=7a289&oh=00_Af2mmUlq9isl766B0LfsqY6deqd1aDG4WBRt15sbW7eU6g&oe=69E65490 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/unwahed/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/unwahed/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Too Many Cars », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Too Many Cars –> DJnToo Many Cars Records –> The labelnnHouse, italo, break, new beat, acid (and more)nnBooking / info : sebflorin@gmail.com », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Too Many Cars », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000403455318-60ovny-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/tmcitk », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/tmcitk », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/tmcitk »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/tmcitk »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 1,390 Followers, 832 Following, 206 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Too Many Cars (@too.many.cars) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Too Many Cars (@too.many.cars) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad6-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/45510149_1996231380469129_171133427175653376_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=102&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy45OTkuQzMifQ%3D%3D&_nc_ohc=HTlbgZfbvQAQ7kNvwGEzie0&_nc_oc=Ado3e209qZQXix_eDP1c2QGJ25-NZ_lfbcfMH0Tm3vp90Vn2SIT6p-CkF1vLz5wVSBY&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad6-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ss=7a289&oh=00_Af1DvIcTUnBaYu9aTh0itcryidR6y8zn_tAk84Yy1o-_Iw&oe=69E649BE », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/too.many.cars/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/too.many.cars/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « DC Salas / Higher Hopes Records », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Time Passages / Higher Hopes / Live At Robert Johnson / Cocoon / RAND Muzik x Echocentric / Correspondant / River RapidnnFuse Brussels / Kiosk Radio ResidentnnFrance Bookings: alix.herrmannauclair@thetalentboutique.frnEU Bookings: ornella@roofbooking.comnNon EU Bookings: booking@dcsalas.be », « type »: « rich », « title »: « DC Salas / Higher Hopes Records », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000290496094-vcqroc-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/dc-salas », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/dc-salas », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/dc-salas »}, {« data »: {« author »: « The Lot Radio », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Fuse and Kiosk Radio Resident, DC Salas, is ready for his The Lot Radio debut on his way back from his Mexico/Guatemala tour!n nhttps://www.instagram.com/dcsalasnnWe do not make any money from Youtube ads, that revenue goes directly to the artists, copyright holders & YouTube.nnLivestream exclusively on https://www.thelotradio.com », « type »: « video », « title »: « DC SALAS @TheLotRadio 05-07-2024 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/EP91VMKas34/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EP91VMKas34 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJOtExbMu0RqIdiE4nMUPxQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EP91VMKas34 »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/dcsalasmusic »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 14K Followers, 7,640 Following, 3,475 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Diego Cortez Salas (@dcsalas) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Diego Cortez Salas (@dcsalas) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/359046793_202675119089953_5548686334808587567_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=110&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=hWQFWmkStz4Q7kNvwHE6fB2&_nc_oc=AdqKJ88EbZPQhsVqwEjhbiBWWmEFh3OWHulBdIpv2acf7dQbEs6mbmUFaDLBdIz-EbI&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ss=7a289&oh=00_Af2dl6OIivD5GbPO3800sfwVFK_YFKNGzqta2Y8bbfrGXw&oe=69E6416D », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/dcsalas/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/dcsalas/ »}]

Live et DJ sets house, electro, acid et new beat avec DC Salas (résident Fuse Bruxelles), Wahed b2b Magav et Too Many Cars. De 21h à 2h. Entrée gratuite.