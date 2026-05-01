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Dégustation Vins et douceurs au jardin Chenonceaux

Dégustation Vins et douceurs au jardin Chenonceaux

Dégustation Vins et douceurs au jardin Chenonceaux dimanche 31 mai 2026.

Adresse : Rue du Château

Ville : 37150 Chenonceaux

Département : Indre-et-Loire

Début : dimanche 31 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 31 mai 2026

Heure de début : 16:00:00

Tarif : 60 60 60 Tarif de base plein tarif

Chenonceaux

Dégustation Vins et douceurs au jardin

Rue du Château Chenonceaux Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : 60 – 60 – EUR
60
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-31 16:00:00
fin : 2026-05-31

Date(s) :
2026-05-31

Dégustation Vins et douceurs au jardin
Dégustation Vins et douceurs au jardin 60  .

Rue du Château Chenonceaux 37150 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 23 44 06  welcome@chenonceau.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Tasting: Wines and sweets in the garden

L’événement Dégustation Vins et douceurs au jardin Chenonceaux a été mis à jour le 2026-05-02 par OFFICE DE TOURISME AUTOUR DE CHENONCEAUX, VALLEE DU CHER

À voir aussi à Chenonceaux (Indre-et-Loire)