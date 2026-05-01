Chenonceaux

Dégustation Vins et douceurs au jardin

Rue du Château Chenonceaux Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : 60 – 60 – EUR

60

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-31 16:00:00

fin : 2026-05-31

Date(s) :

2026-05-31

Dégustation Vins et douceurs au jardin

Dégustation Vins et douceurs au jardin 60 .

Rue du Château Chenonceaux 37150 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 23 44 06 welcome@chenonceau.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Tasting: Wines and sweets in the garden

L’événement Dégustation Vins et douceurs au jardin Chenonceaux a été mis à jour le 2026-05-02 par OFFICE DE TOURISME AUTOUR DE CHENONCEAUX, VALLEE DU CHER