Dégustation Vins et douceurs au jardin Chenonceaux
Dégustation Vins et douceurs au jardin Chenonceaux dimanche 31 mai 2026.
Chenonceaux
Dégustation Vins et douceurs au jardin
Rue du Château Chenonceaux Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : 60 – 60 – EUR
60
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-31 16:00:00
fin : 2026-05-31
Date(s) :
2026-05-31
Dégustation Vins et douceurs au jardin
Dégustation Vins et douceurs au jardin 60 .
Rue du Château Chenonceaux 37150 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 23 44 06 welcome@chenonceau.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Tasting: Wines and sweets in the garden
L’événement Dégustation Vins et douceurs au jardin Chenonceaux a été mis à jour le 2026-05-02 par OFFICE DE TOURISME AUTOUR DE CHENONCEAUX, VALLEE DU CHER
À voir aussi à Chenonceaux (Indre-et-Loire)
- Concert Aubades au Château de Chenonceau Chenonceaux 14 mai 2026
- Masterclass art floral Chenonceaux 15 mai 2026
- Visite botanique des jardins historiques Chenonceaux 30 mai 2026
- Randonnée dinatoire Chenonceaux 6 juin 2026
- Rendez-vous aux Jardins « La Vue », Château de Chenonceau, Chenonceaux 6 juin 2026