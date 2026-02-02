Exposition Bernard CLARISSE Mers-les-Bains
Exposition Bernard CLARISSE Mers-les-Bains vendredi 11 septembre 2026.
Exposition Bernard CLARISSE
Rue Paul Doumer Mers-les-Bains Somme
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-11
fin : 2026-10-11
Date(s) :
2026-09-11
Exposition des œuvres de Bernard CLARISSE.
Exposition visible aux horaires d’ouverture de la médiathèque.
Rue Paul Doumer Mers-les-Bains 80350 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 2 35 50 08 46 serviceculturel@ville-merslesbains.fr
English :
Exhibition of works by Bernard CLARISSE.
Exhibition on view during library opening hours.
Free
