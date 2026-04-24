Exposition Céline Blachier Et après… Ce qui a tenu Espace Chabrillan Montélimar
Exposition Céline Blachier Et après… Ce qui a tenu Espace Chabrillan Montélimar samedi 27 juin 2026.
Montélimar
Exposition Céline Blachier Et après… Ce qui a tenu
Espace Chabrillan 127 rue Pierre Julien Montélimar Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-06-27
fin : 2026-07-12
Date(s) :
2026-06-27
Profondément marquée par une grave opération du cœur qui a transformé sa vie, Céline Blachier a ressenti le besoin vital de créer autrement, de donner forme à
ce qu’elle a traversé. Dans chaque cicatrice, il existe une lumière à révéler.
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Espace Chabrillan 127 rue Pierre Julien Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 00 25 45 arts.plastiques@montelimar.fr
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English :
Deeply marked by a serious heart operation that transformed her life, Céline Blachier felt the vital need to create differently, to give shape to what she had been through
what she had gone through. In every scar, there is a light to be revealed.
L’événement Exposition Céline Blachier Et après… Ce qui a tenu Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération
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