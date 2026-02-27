Exposition Des journées entières Thierry Lacroix Espace Chabrillan Montélimar

Exposition Des journées entières Thierry Lacroix

Thierry Lacroix est un photographe qui a débuté sa carrière à l’Agence Sipa Press comme laborantin dans les années 1980.

Décidé à partir en Afrique du Sud, il devient freelance pour témoigner de la condition des Noirs pendant la période de l’Apartheid.

Thierry Lacroix is a photographer who began his career at Agence Sipa Press as a laboratory assistant in the 1980s.

Deciding to move to South Africa, he went freelance to document the condition of blacks during the Apartheid period.

