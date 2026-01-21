Exposition d’été Châteaumeillant
Exposition d’été Châteaumeillant vendredi 19 juin 2026.
Exposition d’été
bourg Châteaumeillant Cher
Début : Samedi 2026-06-19 15:00:00
fin : 2026-08-01 18:00:00
2026-06-19
Exposition au Chapitre
Exposition Flore et Faune , peintures, sculptures, dessins, photos .
bourg Châteaumeillant 18370 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 74 57 63 78
English :
Exhibition at Le Chapitre
