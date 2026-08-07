Exposition Igreka2n In the Pochette LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE La Rochelle

Informations pratiques

La Rochelle

Exposition Igreka2n In the Pochette

LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE 28 RUE DUPATY La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-07 10:30:00

fin : 2026-09-02 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-07

Scalpel à la main, igreka2n découpe et évide le papier pour créer des visages. Avec ce style singulier, ses trombines graphiques se dévoilent grâce aux arrière-plans. A l’occasion de cette nouvelle exposition, il mêle disques vinyles et papercut.

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LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE 28 RUE DUPATY La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 10 87 02 66 arnaud.canoville@gmail.com

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English :

With a scalpel in hand, igreka2n cuts and hollows out the paper to create faces. With this unique style, his graphic faces are revealed through the backgrounds. For this new exhibition, he combines vinyl records and papercuts.

L’événement Exposition Igreka2n In the Pochette La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-08-01 par Nous La Rochelle