Exposition Igreka2n In the Pochette LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE La Rochelle
vendredi 7 août 2026 · LES QUAT'Z'ARTS LIBRAIRIE D'ART & DISQUAIRE · La Rochelle
Informations pratiques
La Rochelle
Exposition Igreka2n In the Pochette
LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE 28 RUE DUPATY La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 10:30:00
fin : 2026-09-02 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-07
Scalpel à la main, igreka2n découpe et évide le papier pour créer des visages. Avec ce style singulier, ses trombines graphiques se dévoilent grâce aux arrière-plans. A l’occasion de cette nouvelle exposition, il mêle disques vinyles et papercut.
.
LES QUAT’Z’ARTS LIBRAIRIE D’ART & DISQUAIRE 28 RUE DUPATY La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 10 87 02 66 arnaud.canoville@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
With a scalpel in hand, igreka2n cuts and hollows out the paper to create faces. With this unique style, his graphic faces are revealed through the backgrounds. For this new exhibition, he combines vinyl records and papercuts.
L’événement Exposition Igreka2n In the Pochette La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-08-01 par Nous La Rochelle
À voir aussi à La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime)
- Cinéma Ciné-gourmand Les bonnes vivantes Cinéma CGR Dragon La Rochelle 8 août 2026
- Projection Les bonnes vivantes Un ciné-gourmand pour (re)mettre les algues au goût du jour Cinéma CGR La Rochelle 8 août 2026
- Concert Vivaldi Les quatre saisons rue Saint-Sauveur La Rochelle 10 août 2026
- Concert Linda Lee Hopkins Quartet Gospel Les grands classiques Église Notre-Dame-de-Cougnes La Rochelle 11 août 2026
- Concert Gospel, Les grands classiques Eglise Notre-Dame La Rochelle 11 août 2026