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Exposition Léo Carbonnel Frédéric Privat Route de Menou La Chapelle-Saint-André

Exposition Léo Carbonnel Frédéric Privat Route de Menou La Chapelle-Saint-André samedi 4 juillet 2026.

Lieu : Route de Menou

Adresse : Chapelle de Corbelin

Ville : 58210 La Chapelle-Saint-André

Département : Nièvre

Début : samedi 4 juillet 2026

Fin : dimanche 19 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 15:00:00

Tarif : 0 0 0 Gratuit Gratuit

La Chapelle-Saint-André

Exposition Léo Carbonnet Frédéric Privat

Route de Menou Chapelle de Corbelin La Chapelle-Saint-André Nièvre

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit
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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-04 15:00:00
fin : 2026-07-19 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-04

Expositions de peinture organisées par l’AJC soutenue par la commune de la Chapelle-Saint-André
Léo Carbonnet MIEUX QUE PREVU
Frédéric Privat DE L’OMBRE A LA LUMIERE
Vernissage mardi 7 juillet 2026 à 18h   .

Route de Menou Chapelle de Corbelin La Chapelle-Saint-André 58210 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 73 62 07 11 

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English : Exposition Léo Carbonnet Frédéric Privat

L’événement Exposition Léo Carbonnet Frédéric Privat La Chapelle-Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2026-04-22 par NIEVRE ATTRACTIVE (COORDINATION DECIBELLES DATA)

À voir aussi à La Chapelle-Saint-André (Nièvre)