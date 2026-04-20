Exposition Léo Carbonnel Frédéric Privat Route de Menou La Chapelle-Saint-André
Exposition Léo Carbonnel Frédéric Privat Route de Menou La Chapelle-Saint-André samedi 4 juillet 2026.
La Chapelle-Saint-André
Exposition Léo Carbonnet Frédéric Privat
Route de Menou Chapelle de Corbelin La Chapelle-Saint-André Nièvre
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-04 15:00:00
fin : 2026-07-19 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-04
Expositions de peinture organisées par l’AJC soutenue par la commune de la Chapelle-Saint-André
Léo Carbonnet MIEUX QUE PREVU
Frédéric Privat DE L’OMBRE A LA LUMIERE
Vernissage mardi 7 juillet 2026 à 18h .
Route de Menou Chapelle de Corbelin La Chapelle-Saint-André 58210 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 73 62 07 11
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English : Exposition Léo Carbonnet Frédéric Privat
L’événement Exposition Léo Carbonnet Frédéric Privat La Chapelle-Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2026-04-22 par NIEVRE ATTRACTIVE (COORDINATION DECIBELLES DATA)
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