Exposition photo La Paix Médiathèque Yvon Tondon Pont-à-Mousson

Pont-à-Mousson

Exposition photo La Paix

Médiathèque Yvon Tondon 4 rue de l’Institut Joseph Magot Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-06-25 12:00:00

fin : 2026-07-08 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-25

Venez explorer l’art de la photographique sous un angle nouveau, avec une exposition où chaque photographe interprète son image de la paix !

Inauguration jeudi 25 juin à 18h.Tout public

0 .

Médiathèque Yvon Tondon 4 rue de l’Institut Joseph Magot Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 84 09 09 mediatheque@ccbpam.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come explore the art of photography from a new perspective, with an exhibition where each photographer interprets their own vision of peace!

Opening Thursday, June 25, at 6 p.m.

L’événement Exposition photo La Paix Pont-à-Mousson a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par OT PONT A MOUSSON