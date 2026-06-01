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Exposition photo La Paix Médiathèque Yvon Tondon Pont-à-Mousson

Exposition photo La Paix Médiathèque Yvon Tondon Pont-à-Mousson

Exposition photo La Paix Médiathèque Yvon Tondon Pont-à-Mousson jeudi 25 juin 2026.

Lieu : Médiathèque Yvon Tondon

Adresse : 4 rue de l'Institut Joseph Magot

Ville : 54700 Pont-à-Mousson

Département : Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : jeudi 25 juin 2026

Fin : mercredi 8 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 12:00:00

Tarif : 0 Gratuit

Pont-à-Mousson

Exposition photo La Paix

Médiathèque Yvon Tondon 4 rue de l’Institut Joseph Magot Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-06-25 12:00:00
fin : 2026-07-08 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-25

Venez explorer l’art de la photographique sous un angle nouveau, avec une exposition où chaque photographe interprète son image de la paix !

Inauguration jeudi 25 juin à 18h.Tout public
0  .

Médiathèque Yvon Tondon 4 rue de l’Institut Joseph Magot Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 84 09 09  mediatheque@ccbpam.fr

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English :

Come explore the art of photography from a new perspective, with an exhibition where each photographer interprets their own vision of peace!

Opening Thursday, June 25, at 6 p.m.

L’événement Exposition photo La Paix Pont-à-Mousson a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par OT PONT A MOUSSON

À voir aussi à Pont-à-Mousson (Meurthe-et-Moselle)