Exposition photo La Paix Médiathèque Yvon Tondon Pont-à-Mousson
Exposition photo La Paix Médiathèque Yvon Tondon Pont-à-Mousson jeudi 25 juin 2026.
Pont-à-Mousson
Exposition photo La Paix
Médiathèque Yvon Tondon 4 rue de l’Institut Joseph Magot Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-06-25 12:00:00
fin : 2026-07-08 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-25
Venez explorer l’art de la photographique sous un angle nouveau, avec une exposition où chaque photographe interprète son image de la paix !
Inauguration jeudi 25 juin à 18h.Tout public
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Médiathèque Yvon Tondon 4 rue de l’Institut Joseph Magot Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 84 09 09 mediatheque@ccbpam.fr
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English :
Come explore the art of photography from a new perspective, with an exhibition where each photographer interprets their own vision of peace!
Opening Thursday, June 25, at 6 p.m.
L’événement Exposition photo La Paix Pont-à-Mousson a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par OT PONT A MOUSSON
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