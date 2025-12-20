Jazz à l’Abbaye Concert Damien Prud’Homme Medium Ensemble Abbaye des Prémontrés Pont-à-Mousson

Jazz à l’Abbaye Concert Damien Prud’Homme Medium Ensemble

Abbaye des Prémontrés 9 rue Saint Martin Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-06-28 17:00:00

fin : 2026-06-28

2026-06-28

Le Médium Ensemble est né d’un rêve et d’une longue maturation celui de réunir neuf musiciens complices autour d’un projet ambitieux, à mi-chemin entre la richesse orchestrale d’un big band et la liberté d’improvisation des petites formations. Sous l’impulsion du saxophoniste et compositeur Damien Prud’Homme, ce nonet incarne une Dream Team où chaque instrumentiste trouve sa place et son espace.

Musiciens

– Patrice Lerech, trompette

– Phillip Schug, trombonne

– Michaël Cuivillon, alto sax

– Dom Gatto, tenor sax

– Sylvain Courtney, guitare

– Volker Engelberth, piano

– Franck Agulhon, batterie

– Gautier Laurent, contrebasse

– Damien Prud’Homme, saxophone, flute & composition

Réservation sur le site de l’Abbaye des Prémontrés

PASS 3 CONCERTS profitez d’un tarif préférentiel en réservant les trois concerts de Jazz à l’Abbaye

– Concert avec Murat Öztürk, dimanche 31 mai à 17h

– Concert Damien Prud’Homme Medium Ensemble, dimanche 28 juin à 17h

– Concert Une histoire du piano jazz , dimanche 20 septembre à 17hTout public

English :

The Médium Ensemble was born of a dream and a long maturation: that of bringing together nine musicians to work on an ambitious project, halfway between the orchestral richness of a big band and the improvisational freedom of a small group. Under the impetus of saxophonist and composer Damien Prud’Homme, this nonet embodies a Dream Team in which each instrumentalist finds his or her place and space.

Musicians:

– Patrice Lerech, trumpet

– Phillip Schug, trombone

– Michaël Cuivillon, alto sax

– Dom Gatto, tenor sax

– Sylvain Courtney, guitar

– Volker Engelberth, piano

– Franck Agulhon, drums

– Gautier Laurent, double bass

– Damien Prud’Homme, saxophone, flute & composition

Reservations on the Abbaye des Prémontrés website

3-CONCERT PASS: book all three Jazz à l’Abbaye concerts at preferential rates

– Concert with Murat Öztürk, Sunday May 31 at 5pm

– Concert with Damien Prud’Homme Medium Ensemble, Sunday June 28 at 5pm

– Concert Une histoire du piano jazz , Sunday September 20 at 5pm

