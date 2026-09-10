Exposition Vivant-Mort Emilie Salquèbre Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Informations pratiques

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Exposition Vivant-Mort Emilie Salquèbre

Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, CCAM / Scène Nationale de Vandoeuvre Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Mardi 2026-09-18 14:00:00

fin : 2026-09-25 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-18 2026-09-19 2026-09-22 2026-09-23 2026-09-24 2026-09-25 2026-09-29 2026-09-30 2026-10-01 2026-10-03 2026-10-06 2026-10-07 2026-10-08 2026-10-10 2026-10-13 2026-10-14 2026-10-15 2026-10-16 2026-10-20 2026-10-21

En 1935, le physicien Erwin Schrödinger imagine une expérience de pensée restée célèbre un chat enfermé dans une boîte. Tant qu’on ne l’ouvre pas, le chat est simultanément vivant et mort deux états qui coexistent, une réalité suspendue dans l’incertitude. Émilie Salquèbre photographie l’instant d’avant ou l’instant d’après. Le lit défait qui garde encore la forme d’un corps, la maison abandonnée qui résiste encore, le geste suspendu entre ce qui vient d’arriver et ce qui va disparaître. Photographe et vidéaste formée à l’ENSAD de Nancy, elle traque depuis des années ces espaces entre deux états, ni tout à fait là, ni tout à fait partis. Des images qu’on reconnaît sans savoir exactement pourquoi. Qui font remonter quelque chose sans qu’on puisse mettre le doigt dessus. Entre ce qu’on voit et ce qu’on projette, chacun finit par ouvrir sa propre boîte… What’s in the box ?

À noter une visite guidée de l’exposition par l’artiste ainsi qu’une animation ludique sont proposées lors de la journée portes ouvertes du 19 septembre.Tout public

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Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, CCAM / Scène Nationale de Vandoeuvre Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 56 83 56 louise@centremalraux.com

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English :

In 1935, physicist Erwin Schrödinger conceived a thought experiment that has since become famous: a cat locked in a box. As long as the box remains unopened, the cat is simultaneously alive and dead: two states that coexist, a reality suspended in uncertainty. Émilie Salquière photographs the moment before or the moment after. The unmade bed that still retains the shape of a body, the abandoned house that still stands, the gesture suspended between what has just happened and what is about to disappear. A photographer and videographer trained at ENSAD in Nancy, she has spent years tracking down these spaces between two states—neither quite here nor quite gone. Images we recognize without knowing exactly why. Images that stir something within us without us being able to put our finger on it. Between what we see and what we project, each of us ends up opening our own box… What’s in the box?

Note: A guided tour of the exhibition led by the artist, as well as a fun interactive activity, will be offered during the open house on September 19.

L’événement Exposition Vivant-Mort Emilie Salquèbre Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par DESTINATION NANCY