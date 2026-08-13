JEP 2026 Exposition Patrimoine en partage MJC Lorraine Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
vendredi 18 septembre 2026 · MJC Lorraine · Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Informations pratiques
Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
JEP 2026 Exposition Patrimoine en partage
MJC Lorraine 1 rue de Lorraine Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-09-18 09:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-18
Durant l’été, les enfants et les adolescents de la MLC Lorraine, en partenariat avec l’association Heruditatem, se sont transformés en ambassadeurs du patrimoine bâti en arpentant les ruelles du vieux village de Vandœuvre.
Venez alors découvrir l’exposition des maquettes réalisées par ces apprentis architectes, mettant en lumière leur créativité et leur imagination, et reflétant leur environnement culturel et historique.Tout public
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MJC Lorraine 1 rue de Lorraine Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 15 90 00 contact@mjclorraine.com
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English :
Over the summer, children and teenagers from MLC Lorraine, in partnership with the Heruditatem association, became ambassadors for architectural heritage as they explored the narrow streets of the old village of Vandœuvre.
Come discover the exhibition of models created by these budding architects, showcasing their creativity and imagination and reflecting their cultural and historical environment.
L’événement JEP 2026 Exposition Patrimoine en partage Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-08-13 par DESTINATION NANCY
À voir aussi à Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy (Meurthe-et-Moselle)
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- Concert CCAM Fête de rentrée Parc Richard Pouille, entrée côté rue de Gambloux Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 28 août 2026
- Fête de rentrée Plein air Parc Richard Pouille Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 28 août 2026
- Échanges Rattrapages de saison CCAM Esplanade Jack Ralite Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 1 septembre 2026
- Salon Vandœuvre in Game Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 5 septembre 2026