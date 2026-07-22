UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Perpignan

FAITES L’AMOUR, PAS DES GOSSES Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

samedi 13 février 2027 · Place Armand Lanoux · Perpignan

FAITES L’AMOUR, PAS DES GOSSES Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 13 février 2027
Fin
samedi 13 février 2027
Heure de début
20:00:00
Lieu
Place Armand Lanoux
Adresse
Palais des Congrès
Ville
66000 Perpignan
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
24 24 29 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Perpignan

FAITES L’AMOUR, PAS DES GOSSES

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 24 – 24 – 29

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-02-13 20:00:00
fin : 2027-02-13

Date(s) :
2027-02-13

Au Palais des Congrès
  .

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At the Palais des Congr%E8s

L’événement FAITES L’AMOUR, PAS DES GOSSES Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME

À voir aussi à Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales)