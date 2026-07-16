Fantasmagloria Romorantin-Lanthenay
jeudi 15 octobre 2026 · Romorantin-Lanthenay
Informations pratiques
Romorantin-Lanthenay
Fantasmagloria
16 Avenue de Paris Romorantin-Lanthenay Loir-et-Cher
Tarif : – – 25 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-15 20:30:00
fin : 2026-10-15
Date(s) :
2026-10-15
5 artistes sur scène pour défendre un spectacle mêlant chant, danse et comédie.
Après son succès au Festival d’Avignon 2024, la création musicale Fantasmagloria s’impose comme une véritable odyssée sensorielle. Entre jazz envoûtant, burlesque élégant et émotion brute, plongez dans un univers musical où le mystère et la passion s’entrelacent. James l’a fait. Il a ouvert le Circus Club ! Chaque soir, ce nouveau jazz club new-yorkais met en scène quatre créatures burlesques dont la renommée et les talents ne sont plus à prouver. Mais cette success-story pourrait bien prendre une tournure que James n’aurait jamais imaginée…
Ouverture des locations & abonnements VENDREDI 4 SEPTEMBRE 2026 À 9H. .
16 Avenue de Paris Romorantin-Lanthenay 41200 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 94 42 20 pyramide@romorantin.fr
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English :
Five performers take the stage to present a show that blends singing, dancing, and comedy.
L’événement Fantasmagloria Romorantin-Lanthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par ADT41
À voir aussi à Romorantin-Lanthenay (Loir-et-Cher)
- Musée de Sologne, Musée de Sologne, Romorantin-Lanthenay 19 septembre 2026
- Découvertes Sologne Nature Le brame du Cerf’rial lover Romorantin-Lanthenay 19 septembre 2026
- Les marchands d’étoiles Romorantin-Lanthenay 5 novembre 2026