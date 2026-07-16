Informations pratiques

Romorantin-Lanthenay

Fantasmagloria

16 Avenue de Paris Romorantin-Lanthenay Loir-et-Cher

Tarif : – – 25 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-15 20:30:00

fin : 2026-10-15

Date(s) :

2026-10-15

5 artistes sur scène pour défendre un spectacle mêlant chant, danse et comédie.

Après son succès au Festival d’Avignon 2024, la création musicale Fantasmagloria s’impose comme une véritable odyssée sensorielle. Entre jazz envoûtant, burlesque élégant et émotion brute, plongez dans un univers musical où le mystère et la passion s’entrelacent. James l’a fait. Il a ouvert le Circus Club ! Chaque soir, ce nouveau jazz club new-yorkais met en scène quatre créatures burlesques dont la renommée et les talents ne sont plus à prouver. Mais cette success-story pourrait bien prendre une tournure que James n’aurait jamais imaginée…

Ouverture des locations & abonnements VENDREDI 4 SEPTEMBRE 2026 À 9H. .

16 Avenue de Paris Romorantin-Lanthenay 41200 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 94 42 20 pyramide@romorantin.fr

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English :

Five performers take the stage to present a show that blends singing, dancing, and comedy.

L’événement Fantasmagloria Romorantin-Lanthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par ADT41