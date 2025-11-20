Festibarock’in Esplanade du Cosec Monthermé
Festibarock’in Esplanade du Cosec Monthermé samedi 27 juin 2026.
Festibarock’in
Esplanade du Cosec Allée Méhul Monthermé Ardennes
Tarif : 13 – 13 – 13 EUR
Début : 2026-06-27
fin : 2026-06-28
2026-06-27
L’Amicale Automobile de Monthermé organise pour la 12ème année, le festival de rock Festibarock’in durant deux jours cette année. Les préventes seront disponibles à partir du 20 décembre 2025 Entrée gratuite pour les moins de 12 ans Buvette sur place.
Esplanade du Cosec Allée Méhul Monthermé 08800 Ardennes Grand Est festibarockin@gmail.com
English :
For the 12th year, the Amicale Automobile de Monthermé is organizing a two-day rock festival: Festibarock’in. Pre-sales will be available from December 20, 2025. Free admission for children under 12.
German :
Die Amicale Automobile de Monthermé organisiert zum 12. Mal das Rockfestival: Festibarock’in während zwei Tagen in diesem Jahr. Vorverkauf ist ab dem 20. Dezember 2025 möglich. Freier Eintritt für Kinder unter 12 Jahren.
Italiano :
Per il 12° anno, l’Amicale Automobile de Monthermé organizza un festival rock di due giorni: Festibarock’in. Le prevendite saranno disponibili dal 20 dicembre 2025. Ingresso gratuito per i minori di 12 anni.
Espanol :
Por 12º año, la Amicale Automobile de Monthermé organiza un festival de rock de dos días: Festibarock’in. La venta anticipada estará disponible a partir del 20 de diciembre de 2025. Entrada gratuita para menores de 12 años.
L’événement Festibarock’in Monthermé a été mis à jour le 2025-11-19 par Ardennes Tourisme