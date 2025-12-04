Festival Chéri

Abbaye Chatel-Chéhéry Ardennes

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Billet entrée (prévente)

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-31

fin : 2026-08-01

Date(s) :

2026-07-31

Laissez-vous emporter pour un voyage artistique à l’abbaye de Chéhéry. Il y en a pour tous les goûts lors de cet événement unique dans le cadre enchanteur de l’abbaye de Chéhéry. Apéro-concert, bal… programmé à venir ! Billets en vente à l’Office de Tourisme Destination Sud-Ardennes à Vouziers et à Rethel Orga BRONCA

.

Abbaye Chatel-Chéhéry 08250 Ardennes Grand Est +33 6 66 91 09 51 orga.bronca@gmail.com

English :

Let yourself be carried away on an artistic journey at Chéhéry Abbey. There’s something for everyone at this unique event in the enchanting setting of Chéhéry Abbey. Aperitif-concert, ball… scheduled to come! Tickets on sale at the Office de Tourisme Destination Sud-Ardennes in Vouziers and Rethel Orga: BRONCA

L’événement Festival Chéri Chatel-Chéhéry a été mis à jour le 2025-12-02 par Ardennes Tourisme