Festival Chéri Chatel-Chéhéry
Festival Chéri Chatel-Chéhéry vendredi 31 juillet 2026.
Festival Chéri
Abbaye Chatel-Chéhéry Ardennes
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Billet entrée (prévente)
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-31
fin : 2026-08-01
Date(s) :
2026-07-31
Laissez-vous emporter pour un voyage artistique à l’abbaye de Chéhéry. Il y en a pour tous les goûts lors de cet événement unique dans le cadre enchanteur de l’abbaye de Chéhéry. Apéro-concert, bal… programmé à venir ! Billets en vente à l’Office de Tourisme Destination Sud-Ardennes à Vouziers et à Rethel Orga BRONCA
Abbaye Chatel-Chéhéry 08250 Ardennes Grand Est +33 6 66 91 09 51 orga.bronca@gmail.com
English :
Let yourself be carried away on an artistic journey at Chéhéry Abbey. There’s something for everyone at this unique event in the enchanting setting of Chéhéry Abbey. Aperitif-concert, ball… scheduled to come! Tickets on sale at the Office de Tourisme Destination Sud-Ardennes in Vouziers and Rethel Orga: BRONCA
