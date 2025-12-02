Festival de Froville Il Violino Fantastico volume 2 Place de la 2ème Division de Cavalerie Lunéville

Festival de Froville Il Violino Fantastico volume 2

Place de la 2ème Division de Cavalerie Château de Lunéville Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-06-14 17:00:00

fin : 2026-06-14

2026-06-14

Ce second chapitre du projet Il Violino Fantastico plonge au cœur de la virtuosité baroque, là où le violon devient un instrument de liberté, d’audace et de feu.

À travers des sonates éblouissantes de Legrenzi, Frescobaldi, Corelli et Stradella, ce programme met à l’épreuve les limites de l’interprète, appelé à se surpasser dans un art où la technique rejoint l’inspiration. Chaque page révèle une musique d’une intensité rare, où l’ornementation, la diminution et l’improvisation sont les véritables moteurs de l’expression. C’est un voyage à travers la naissance du violon moderne, instrument à la fois mystique et charnel, savant et instinctif, miroir de l’âme humaine dans toute sa fougue et sa fragilité. Un programme spectaculaire, célébrant la magie de l’instant et la virtuosité absolue du plus fascinant des instruments le violon.

Place de la 2ème Division de Cavalerie Château de Lunéville Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 47 00 11 82 contact@festivaldefroville.com

English :

This second chapter in the Il Violino Fantastico project plunges into the heart of Baroque virtuosity, where the violin becomes an instrument of freedom, daring and fire.

Through dazzling sonatas by Legrenzi, Frescobaldi, Corelli and Stradella, this program tests the limits of the performer, who is called upon to surpass himself in an art where technique meets inspiration. Each page reveals a music of rare intensity, where ornamentation, diminution and improvisation are the true engines of expression. This is a journey through the birth of the modern violin, an instrument at once mystical and carnal, learned and instinctive, a mirror of the human soul in all its ardor and fragility. A spectacular program, celebrating the magic of the moment and the absolute virtuosity of the most fascinating of instruments: the violin.

