Le Théâtre 20 Rue André Theuriet Bar-le-Duc Meuse

Samedi 2026-06-27 17:00:00

2026-06-27 18:15:00

2026-06-27 2026-06-28

Typhus Bronx / clown qui pique / déconseillé aux moins de 10 ans

C’est le grand jour pour Typhus Bronx. Depuis longtemps, il est enfermé dans une chambre blanche. Et vous, vous êtes enfermés dans sa tête, où tout est en désordre. Mais aujourd’hui, il s’apprête enfin à sortir. Et tout le monde est convié à la fête… en espérant que ça ne dérape pas trop ! Car le personnage de Typhus est un clown à la jubilation enfantine, qui tour à tour nous attendrit, nous fout les jetons ou nous fait mourir de rire. En écorchant les mots, il invente une langue rien qu’à lui hilarante, poétique, vive, cruelle aussi.

Accompagné par son acolyte Marek Kastelnik pour une version en piano live, Emmanuel Gil (le phénoménal artiste qui se transforme en Typhus) trouve un chemin pour parler de la folie comme d’une composante de notre humanité, avec le regard décalé et subversif du clown. Avec lui, on regarde le monde par la marge, on rit, on est touchés aussi du grand Typhus !

– CARRÉ VIP dimanche, assistez au spectacle et laissez-nous vos enfants (gratuit sur inscription dès 5 ans)

Dans le cadre du Festival de l’humourTout public

Le Théâtre 20 Rue André Theuriet Bar-le-Duc 55000 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 79 73 47 billetterie@acb-scenenationale.org

English :

Typhus Bronx / stinging clown / not recommended for under 10s

It’s Typhus Bronx’s big day. For a long time, he’s been locked up in a white room. And you’ve been locked in his head, where everything is a mess. But today, he’s finally getting ready to come out. And everyone’s invited to the party? let’s hope it doesn’t get too out of hand! The character of Typhus is a clown of childlike glee, who by turns moves us, scares us or makes us die laughing. By flaying words, he invents a language all his own: hilarious, poetic, lively, cruel too.

Accompanied by his sidekick Marek Kastelnik for a live piano version, Emmanuel Gil (the phenomenal artist who transforms himself into Typhus) finds a way to talk about madness as a component of our humanity, with the offbeat, subversive gaze of a clown. With him, we look at the world from the sidelines, laugh and are touched too: great Typhus!

– CARRÉ VIP: on Sunday, attend the show and leave your children with us (free with registration from 5 years)

As part of the Festival de l’humour

German :

Typhus Bronx / Clown, der sticht / Ungeeignet für Kinder unter 10 Jahren

Heute ist der große Tag für Typhus Bronx. Seit langer Zeit ist er in einem weißen Zimmer eingesperrt. Und ihr seid in seinem Kopf eingesperrt, wo alles in Unordnung ist. Aber heute ist er endlich bereit, nach draußen zu gehen. Und alle sind eingeladen, mit ihm zu feiern in der Hoffnung, dass es nicht zu sehr aus dem Ruder läuft Typhus ist ein Clown mit kindlichem Jubel, der uns abwechselnd erweichen, erschrecken oder zum Lachen bringen kann. Er erfindet eine eigene Sprache, die urkomisch, poetisch, lebhaft und auch grausam ist.

Emmanuel Gil (der phänomenale Künstler, der sich in Typhus verwandelt), der von seinem Sidekick Marek Kastelnik für eine Live-Piano-Version begleitet wird, findet einen Weg, um mit dem schrägen und subversiven Blick eines Clowns über den Wahnsinn als Teil unserer Menschlichkeit zu sprechen. Mit ihm betrachten wir die Welt von den Rändern her, wir lachen und sind auch berührt: ein großer Typhus!

– CARRÉ VIP: Besuchen Sie am Sonntag die Vorstellung und überlassen Sie uns Ihre Kinder (kostenlos, Anmeldung erforderlich ab 5 Jahren)

Im Rahmen des Humorfestivals

Italiano :

Tifo Bronx / clown pungente / sconsigliato ai minori di 10 anni

È il grande giorno di Typhus Bronx. È stato a lungo rinchiuso in una stanza bianca. E voi siete stati chiusi nella sua testa, dove tutto è in disordine. Ma oggi, finalmente, si prepara a uscire. E tutti sono invitati alla festa? Speriamo che non sfugga troppo di mano! Il personaggio di Tifo è un clown dall’allegria infantile, che a turno ci commuove, ci spaventa o ci fa morire dal ridere. Scorticando le parole, inventa un linguaggio tutto suo: esilarante, poetico, vivace, ma anche crudele.

Accompagnato dalla sua spalla Marek Kastelnik per una versione live al pianoforte, Emmanuel Gil (il fenomenale artista che si trasforma in Tifo) trova il modo di parlare della follia come parte della nostra umanità, con lo sguardo anticonformista e sovversivo di un clown. Con lui guardiamo il mondo in disparte, ridiamo e ci commuoviamo anche noi: grande Tifo!

– AREA VIP: domenica, guardate lo spettacolo e lasciate i vostri bambini con noi (gratis con iscrizione a partire da 5 anni)

Nell’ambito del Festival de l’humour

Espanol :

Typhus Bronx / payaso urticante / no recomendado para menores de 10 años

Es el gran día de Tifus Bronx. Lleva mucho tiempo encerrado en una habitación blanca. Y tú has estado encerrado en su cabeza, donde todo es un desastre. Pero hoy, por fin, se prepara para salir. Y todo el mundo está invitado a la fiesta… ¡esperemos que no se le vaya demasiado de las manos! El personaje de Tifo es un payaso de alegría infantil, que por turnos nos conmueve, nos asusta o nos hace morir de risa. Desollando palabras, inventa un lenguaje propio: hilarante, poético, vivo, cruel también.

Acompañado por su compinche Marek Kastelnik para una versión al piano en directo, Emmanuel Gil (el fenomenal artista que se transforma en Tifus) encuentra la manera de hablar de la locura como parte de nuestra humanidad, con la mirada atípica y subversiva de un payaso. Con él, miramos el mundo desde la barrera, nos reímos y también nos emocionamos: ¡gran Tifus!

– ZONA VIP: el domingo, vea el espectáculo y deje a sus hijos con nosotros (gratis con inscripción a partir de 5 años)

En el marco del Festival de l’humour

