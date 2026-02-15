Festival de Rocamadour Alain Perez, Thomas Enhco, Emiliano Gonzalez Toro & The Amazing Keystone Big Band Rocamadour

Festival de Rocamadour Alain Perez, Thomas Enhco, Emiliano Gonzalez Toro & The Amazing Keystone Big Band

Vallée de l’Alzou Rocamadour Lot

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 95 EUR

Début : 2026-08-18 20:30:00

fin : 2026-08-18 21:30:00

2026-08-18

Swing sous les étoiles. Emiliano Gonzales Toro et Thomas Enhco transfigurent la Misa Criolla d’Ariel Ramírez dans une version explosive, réinventée pour le formidable Amazing Keystone Big Band. Ici, la ferveur andine rencontre la puissance du jazz, la spiritualité se mêle à la transe populaire, et chaque mouvement devient un terrain d’aventure sonore un Sanctus enfiévré façon salsa, un Credo qui swingue, des couleurs orchestrales éblouissantes… Sans trahir la structure de la messe, ils en libèrent toute l’énergie vitale, l’humour et la tendresse. Cette Misa Criolla nouvelle génération est une fête, une secousse, un acte de création jubilatoire.

Sur la grande scène extérieure du Festival de Rocamadour, attendez-vous à une célébration grandiose, où la musique embrase la nuit et la joie devient irrésistible.

Vallée de l’Alzou Rocamadour 46500 Lot Occitanie

Swing under the stars. Emiliano Gonzales Toro and Thomas Enhco transfigure Ariel Ramírez’s Misa Criolla in an explosive version, reinvented for the formidable Amazing Keystone Big Band

