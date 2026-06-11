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Festival Jazz in Out JARDIN DES PLANTES AU MUSEUM D’HISTOIRE NATURELLE La Rochelle

Festival Jazz in Out JARDIN DES PLANTES AU MUSEUM D’HISTOIRE NATURELLE La Rochelle vendredi 14 août 2026.

Lieu : JARDIN DES PLANTES AU MUSEUM D'HISTOIRE NATURELLE

Adresse : 28 RUE ALBERT 1ER

Ville : 17000 La Rochelle

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : vendredi 14 août 2026

Fin : lundi 17 août 2026

Heure de début : 16:30:00

Tarif :

La Rochelle

Festival Jazz in Out

JARDIN DES PLANTES AU MUSEUM D’HISTOIRE NATURELLE 28 RUE ALBERT 1ER La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 16:30:00
fin : 2026-08-16 23:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-14

L’association Jazz In Out fête les 20 ans de son festival Jazz In Août qui s’impose comme un rendez-vous majeur de l’été au coeur du magnifique Jardin des Plantes. 3 journées de concerts d’accès libre et gratuit
  .

JARDIN DES PLANTES AU MUSEUM D’HISTOIRE NATURELLE 28 RUE ALBERT 1ER La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine   jazzinout.lr@gmail.com

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English :

The Jazz In Out association celebrates the 20th anniversary of its Jazz In Août festival, a major summer event in the heart of the magnificent Jardin des Plantes. 3 days of free concerts

L’événement Festival Jazz in Out La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par Nous La Rochelle

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