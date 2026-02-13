FESTIVAL MOFO – 20ÈME ÉDITION, Mains d’Œuvres, Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine

FESTIVAL MOFO – 20ÈME ÉDITION 12 – 14 mars Mains d’Œuvres Seine-Saint-Denis

LE BESTIVAL DES ANIMOFOS

En l’an 2000, à Mains d’Œuvres, est né un bestival pas comme les autres, qui s’est métamorphosé au fil des années, suivant les évolutions des scènes alternatives pour en figer à chaque édition un écho. Un seul objectif perpétué: partager avec ses aficionadox ses découvertes les plus singulières.

2026, ou l’année de la 20ème édition pour l’auto-proclamé “plus petit des grands festivals”: un festival zélé, décomplexé, de niches, d’excité.e.s (sans aucun doute) ; autrefois anti-folk aujourd’hui plus électronique ; qui s’est tenu parfois en eaux troubles, parfois pas ; parfois avec un bail et même une fois sans… mais qui ne s’est jamais déraciné de sa bien-aimée maison-mère qui rend la fête si particulière. Joyeux bazar sous feux d’artifices de 12 au 14 mars on réunit toutes les mascottes pour le grand anniversaire des animofos, pour une édition 100% live avec:

32 + ENCORE UNE AUTRE ; 3HEADEADMAMBA ; APU NANU ; BBY ECO ; BDSTF ; BLACK FONDU ; CALAMITY ; DEEP TRISKELL ; EAT-GIRLS ; GRUNGE GONE BROADWAY ; LIPSTICK MUSIC ; MERYLL AMPE ; OD BONGO ; ORGAN TAPES ; PROC FISKAL ; ROGERGOON ; SAEIRA ; SOFT COU ; T_FORTUNA ; THE FEMCELS ; UNLESS ; VASELINE

et les collectifs ASIAN CORE ; ASSOCIATION FATALE ; COLLERETTE ; ÉDITIONS GRAVATS ; ETERNAL MANA ; FEU MAGAZINE ; HYPERCORE ; METAPHORE COLLECTIF ; STATION STATION.

Et, toujours un after chez nos tendres amix de La Station – Gare des Mines, avec:

BLOOD OF AZA + SISSY MISFIT PRESENT: HEAVENS ; CARMEN ; COTTON MOUTH ; JULIETTA FERRARI B2B OTIS ; LISA MORE LIVE A/V ; RENOITERRIBLE B2B MISS SHEITANA.

JEUDI 12 MARS 19h-00h: APU NANU ; DEEP TRISKELL ; EAT-GIRLS ; ROGERGOON ; SOFT COU ; VASELINE

+ ASSOCIATION FATALE ; ÉDITIONS GRAVATS

VENDREDI 13 MARS 19h-02h: 3HEADEADMAMBA ; BBY ECO ; BDSTF ; CALAMITY ; LIPSTICK MUSIC ; MERYLL AMPE ; ORGAN TAPES ; T_FORTUNA ; THE FEMCELS ; UNLESS

+ ASIAN CORE ; FEU MAGAZINE ; HYPERCORE ; METAPHORE COLLECTIF ; STATION STATION.

SAMEDI 14 MARS 19h-00h: 32 + ENCORE UNE AUTRE ; BLACK FONDU ; GRUNGE GONE BROADWAY ; OD BONGO ; PROC FISKAL ; SAEIRA

+ COLLERETTE ; ETERNAL MANA ; STATION STATION.

AFTER DE 00h À 07H À LA STATION-GARE DES MINES: BLOOD OF AZA + SISSY MISFIT PRESENT: HEAVENS ; CARMEN ; COTTON MOUTH ; JULIETTA FERRARI B2B OTIS ; LISA MORE LIVE A/V ; RENOITERRIBLE B2B MISS SHEITANA.

BILLETTERIE

PASS 3 JOURS (ne donne pas accès à l’after à La Station):

– PROMOFO: 35€ (sold out)

– PASS MOFO: 45€

BILLET 1 JOUR JEUDI ET SAMEDI 19h-00h:

– EARLY: 15€

– REGULAR: 20€

BILLET 1 JOUR VENDREDI 19h-02h:

– EARLY: 17€

– REGULAR: 22€

– EARLY: 14€

– REGULAR: 16€

– SUR PLACE: 18€

