Festival Salon du Paranormal Rue Catherine Opalinska Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Informations pratiques

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Festival Salon du Paranormal

Rue Catherine Opalinska Parc des expositions Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-10-03 10:00:00

fin : 2026-10-04 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-03 2026-10-04

Pour la 1ère fois, le salon du paranormal propose au public de ne plus seulement assister à l’événement, mais d’y participer pleinement.

Rendez-vous pour un événement grand public consacré au mystère, à l’invisible, aux phénomènes inexpliqués et aux capacités de l’esprit humain. Pendant 2 jours, vivez une expérience immersive mêlant conférences, témoignages, expériences en direct, ateliers, spectacles et musée interactif de l’étrange.

Accès grand public. Interdit aux moins de 8 ans.Tout public

10 .

Rue Catherine Opalinska Parc des expositions Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 30 80 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

For the first time, the Paranormal Fair is inviting the public not just to attend the event, but to participate fully in it.

Join us for a public event dedicated to mystery, the invisible, unexplained phenomena, and the capabilities of the human mind. Over two days, enjoy an immersive experience combining lectures, personal accounts, live demonstrations, workshops, shows, and an interactive museum of the strange.

Open to the general public. Not suitable for children under 8.

L’événement Festival Salon du Paranormal Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par DESTINATION NANCY