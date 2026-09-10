Festival Salon du Paranormal Rue Catherine Opalinska Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
samedi 3 octobre 2026 · Rue Catherine Opalinska · Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Informations pratiques
Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Festival Salon du Paranormal
Rue Catherine Opalinska Parc des expositions Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-10-03 10:00:00
fin : 2026-10-04 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-03 2026-10-04
Pour la 1ère fois, le salon du paranormal propose au public de ne plus seulement assister à l’événement, mais d’y participer pleinement.
Rendez-vous pour un événement grand public consacré au mystère, à l’invisible, aux phénomènes inexpliqués et aux capacités de l’esprit humain. Pendant 2 jours, vivez une expérience immersive mêlant conférences, témoignages, expériences en direct, ateliers, spectacles et musée interactif de l’étrange.
Accès grand public. Interdit aux moins de 8 ans.Tout public
10 .
Rue Catherine Opalinska Parc des expositions Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 30 80 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
For the first time, the Paranormal Fair is inviting the public not just to attend the event, but to participate fully in it.
Join us for a public event dedicated to mystery, the invisible, unexplained phenomena, and the capabilities of the human mind. Over two days, enjoy an immersive experience combining lectures, personal accounts, live demonstrations, workshops, shows, and an interactive museum of the strange.
Open to the general public. Not suitable for children under 8.
L’événement Festival Salon du Paranormal Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par DESTINATION NANCY
À voir aussi à Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy (Meurthe-et-Moselle)
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- Conférence Colin Niel Le Livre dans les quartiers de la Métropole avec Batigère Médiathèque Jules Verne Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 11 septembre 2026
- Patrimoine en partage, MJC Lorraine, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 18 septembre 2026
- JEP 2026 Exposition Patrimoine en partage MJC Lorraine Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 18 septembre 2026
- Exposition Vivant-Mort Emilie Salquèbre Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 18 septembre 2026