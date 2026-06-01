Saint-Amand-Montrond

Fête de la Carro

3 Rue Hôtel Dieu Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-11

fin : 2026-06-14

Date(s) :

2026-06-11

Restitution des chantiers artistiques, surprises, boum, spectacle Mange la vie avec les doigts avec la compagnie La Boca Abierta

Venez fêter le théâtre avec la Carro .

3 Rue Hôtel Dieu Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 96 48 36 carrosserie.mesnier@wanadoo.fr

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English :

Restitution of artistic workcamps, surprises, boum, Mange la vie avec les doigts show with the La Boca Abierta company

L’événement Fête de la Carro Saint-Amand-Montrond a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE