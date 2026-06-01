Fête de la Carro Saint-Amand-Montrond
Fête de la Carro Saint-Amand-Montrond jeudi 11 juin 2026.
Saint-Amand-Montrond
Fête de la Carro
3 Rue Hôtel Dieu Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-11
fin : 2026-06-14
Date(s) :
2026-06-11
Restitution des chantiers artistiques, surprises, boum, spectacle Mange la vie avec les doigts avec la compagnie La Boca Abierta
Venez fêter le théâtre avec la Carro .
3 Rue Hôtel Dieu Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 96 48 36 carrosserie.mesnier@wanadoo.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Restitution of artistic workcamps, surprises, boum, Mange la vie avec les doigts show with the La Boca Abierta company
L’événement Fête de la Carro Saint-Amand-Montrond a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE
À voir aussi à Saint-Amand-Montrond (Cher)
- Roman Doduik Adorable Saint-Amand-Montrond 13 juin 2026
- 10ème rencontre Antiquités Brocante Collections Saint-Amand-Montrond 13 juin 2026
- Mange la vie avec les doigts Saint-Amand-Montrond 13 juin 2026
- Voyage Voyage Saint-Amand-Montrond 14 juin 2026
- Voyage Voyage Saint-Amand-Montrond 17 juin 2026