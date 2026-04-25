Forum de Longuyon Yarol Poupaud et The Fifty-Seven Blues Allnighters Longuyon
samedi 12 septembre 2026 · Longuyon
Informations pratiques
Longuyon
Forum de Longuyon Yarol Poupaud et The Fifty-Seven Blues Allnighters
Rue de l’hôtel de ville Longuyon Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
25
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-09-12 20:00:00
fin : 2026-09-12
Date(s) :
2026-09-12
Le rock et le blues débarquent à Longuyon !
Ne manquez pas Yarol Poupaud, guitariste, directeur musical et complice de scène de Johnny Hallyday, en concert samedi 12 septembre à 20h au Forum de Longuyon.
La soirée débutera avec The Fifty-Seven Blues Allnighters pour vous mettre dans l’ambiance avant un concert qui s’annonce exceptionnel !
Places libres limitées, réservez dès maintenant
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/les-potes-du-vieux-pre-pvp/evenements/concert-yarol-poupaud-the-fifty-seven-blues-allnighters
Organisé par l’association Les Potes du Vieux PréTout public
25 .
Rue de l’hôtel de ville Longuyon 54260 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 10 97 74 96 catherine.bianco@aliceadsl.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Rock and blues are coming to Longuyon!
Don’t miss Yarol Poupaud—guitarist, musical director, and stage partner of Johnny Hallyday—in concert on Saturday, September 12, at 8 p.m. at the Forum de Longuyon.
The evening will kick off with The Fifty-Seven Blues Allnighters to get you in the mood before a concert that promises to be exceptional!
Limited seating available—reserve your tickets now:
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/les-potes-du-vieux-pre-pvp/evenements/concert-yarol-poupaud-the-fifty-seven-blues-allnighters
Organized by the association Les Potes du Vieux Pr%E9
L’événement Forum de Longuyon Yarol Poupaud et The Fifty-Seven Blues Allnighters Longuyon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par OT LONGUYONNAIS
À voir aussi à Longuyon (Meurthe-et-Moselle)
- Forum de Longuyon Sbrutsch Longuyon 25 juillet 2026
- Forum de Longuyon Lords of rock + Savage Voltage Longuyon 4 septembre 2026
- Forum de Longuyon Viva Italia Longuyon 20 septembre 2026
- Forum de Longuyon Pierre Aucaigne en humour Longuyon 26 septembre 2026
- Forum de Longuyon Olivier de Benoist Le droit au bohneur Longuyon 2 octobre 2026