Informations pratiques

Longuyon

Forum de Longuyon Yarol Poupaud et The Fifty-Seven Blues Allnighters

Rue de l’hôtel de ville Longuyon Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

25

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-09-12 20:00:00

fin : 2026-09-12

Date(s) :

2026-09-12

Le rock et le blues débarquent à Longuyon !

Ne manquez pas Yarol Poupaud, guitariste, directeur musical et complice de scène de Johnny Hallyday, en concert samedi 12 septembre à 20h au Forum de Longuyon.

La soirée débutera avec The Fifty-Seven Blues Allnighters pour vous mettre dans l’ambiance avant un concert qui s’annonce exceptionnel !

Places libres limitées, réservez dès maintenant

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/les-potes-du-vieux-pre-pvp/evenements/concert-yarol-poupaud-the-fifty-seven-blues-allnighters

Organisé par l’association Les Potes du Vieux PréTout public

25 .

Rue de l’hôtel de ville Longuyon 54260 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 10 97 74 96 catherine.bianco@aliceadsl.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Rock and blues are coming to Longuyon!

Don’t miss Yarol Poupaud—guitarist, musical director, and stage partner of Johnny Hallyday—in concert on Saturday, September 12, at 8 p.m. at the Forum de Longuyon.

The evening will kick off with The Fifty-Seven Blues Allnighters to get you in the mood before a concert that promises to be exceptional!

Limited seating available—reserve your tickets now:

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/les-potes-du-vieux-pre-pvp/evenements/concert-yarol-poupaud-the-fifty-seven-blues-allnighters

Organized by the association Les Potes du Vieux Pr%E9

L’événement Forum de Longuyon Yarol Poupaud et The Fifty-Seven Blues Allnighters Longuyon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par OT LONGUYONNAIS