GFNY Villard de Lans Cyclosportive

Le Balcon de Villard Villard-de-Lans Isère

Début : 2026-05-24

fin : 2026-05-24

2026-05-24

Pour la 5e édition, le GFNY vient parcourir les routes du Vercors.

La Gran Fondo New York est une course pour les passionnés de cyclisme ouverte aux athlètes de tous niveaux et du monde entier.

Participez ou venez encourager cette course d’exception !

Le Balcon de Villard Villard-de-Lans 38250 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 76 95 10 38 info@villarddelans.com

English :

For the 5th edition, the GFNY takes to the roads of the Vercors.

The Gran Fondo New York is a race for cycling enthusiasts, open to athletes of all levels from all over the world.

Take part or come and cheer on this exceptional race!

L’événement GFNY Villard de Lans Cyclosportive Villard-de-Lans a été mis à jour le 2026-02-01 par Office Municipal de Tourisme de Villard-de-Lans