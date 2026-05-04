Ghost in the Shell aux Templiers Place du Temple Montélimar

Montélimar

Ghost in the Shell aux Templiers

Place du Temple Cinéma Les Templiers Montélimar Drôme

Tarif : – – 6 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20 18:30:00

fin : 2026-06-20

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

Ghost in the Shell (1995)

1h23 vost



Réalisé par Mamoru Oshii

Avec Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Otsuka, Koichi Yamadera

Japon Animation, science-fiction, policier

.

Place du Temple Cinéma Les Templiers Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 01 73 77 cinemalestempliers@montelimar-agglo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Ghost in the Shell (1995)

1h23 ? vost



Directed by Mamoru Oshii

Starring Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Otsuka, Koichi Yamadera

Japan Animation, science fiction, detective story

L’événement Ghost in the Shell aux Templiers Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération