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Ghost in the Shell aux Templiers Place du Temple Montélimar

Ghost in the Shell aux Templiers Place du Temple Montélimar samedi 20 juin 2026.

Lieu : Place du Temple

Adresse : Cinéma Les Templiers

Ville : 26200 Montélimar

Département : Drôme

Début : samedi 20 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 20 juin 2026

Heure de début : 18:30:00

Tarif : 6

Montélimar

Ghost in the Shell aux Templiers

Place du Temple Cinéma Les Templiers Montélimar Drôme

Tarif : – – 6 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 18:30:00
fin : 2026-06-20

Date(s) :
2026-06-20

Ghost in the Shell (1995)
1h23 vost

Réalisé par Mamoru Oshii
Avec Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Otsuka, Koichi Yamadera
Japon Animation, science-fiction, policier
  .

Place du Temple Cinéma Les Templiers Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 01 73 77  cinemalestempliers@montelimar-agglo.fr

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English :

Ghost in the Shell (1995)
1h23 ? vost

Directed by Mamoru Oshii
Starring Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Otsuka, Koichi Yamadera
Japan Animation, science fiction, detective story

L’événement Ghost in the Shell aux Templiers Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération

À voir aussi à Montelimar (Drôme)