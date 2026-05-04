Ghost in the Shell aux Templiers Place du Temple Montélimar
Ghost in the Shell aux Templiers Place du Temple Montélimar samedi 20 juin 2026.
Montélimar
Ghost in the Shell aux Templiers
Place du Temple Cinéma Les Templiers Montélimar Drôme
Tarif : – – 6 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 18:30:00
fin : 2026-06-20
Date(s) :
2026-06-20
Ghost in the Shell (1995)
1h23 vost
Réalisé par Mamoru Oshii
Avec Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Otsuka, Koichi Yamadera
Japon Animation, science-fiction, policier
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Place du Temple Cinéma Les Templiers Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 01 73 77 cinemalestempliers@montelimar-agglo.fr
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English :
Ghost in the Shell (1995)
1h23 ? vost
Directed by Mamoru Oshii
Starring Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Otsuka, Koichi Yamadera
Japan Animation, science fiction, detective story
L’événement Ghost in the Shell aux Templiers Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération
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