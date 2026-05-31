GoGo Penguin (UK) + Daudi Matsiko (UK), La CLEF, Saint-Germain-en-Laye

GoGo Penguin (UK) + Daudi Matsiko (UK) Mercredi 18 novembre, 20h30 La CLEF Yvelines

24 à 28€ (préventes) / 20€ (carte concerts)

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-11-18T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-11-18T23:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-11-18T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-11-18T23:30:00+01:00

GoGo Penguin, le « power trio » de Manchester et son jazz hybride, nourri aux influences classiques et électroniques, célèbre bientôt ses 15 années d’existence. 15 ans d’un parcours aussi atypique que brillant, qui en a fait l’un des fleurons du renouveau du jazz actuel. Leur musique, à la fois immersive et énergique, repose sur un jeu d’ensemble précis, entre mélodies entêtantes au piano, rythmes imprévisibles, basse puissante et batterie percutante. Avec leur 8ème album Necessary Fictions (2025), Chris Illingworth (piano), Nick Blacka (basse) et Jon Scott (batterie) poussent encore un peu plus loin l’audace et la liberté, intégrant à leur instrumentarium des synthétiseurs modulaires, le Moog Grandmother et une basse électrique tout en conservant leur identité : des boucles obsédantes, des montées en tension, des variations de tempo et des respirations plus apaisées. Une ambiance finalement très cinématographique qui leur a aussi ouvert les portes du 7ème Art, avec les bandes originales de Memento Mori (Jean Heches, 2022) ou du tout récent Juste une illusion (Eric Toledano et Olivier Nakache, 2026). Un groupe incontournable donc, qui parle au corps autant qu’à l’esprit !

Linktr.ee

https://youtu.be/47XlUL6sRow

La musique de Daudi Matsiko, songwriter britannique d’origine ougandaise, est fragile, spirituelle, désarmante et d’une honnêteté saisissante. Son premier album The King Of Misery (2024) est une exploration à la fois poignante et lumineuse de la dépression, du trouble bipolaire et de la manière dont l’espoir peut naître de ces expériences. On y retrouve sa voix fragile mais habitée, ses textes profonds et ses mélodies folk contemporaines qui donnent à ses chansons une intensité rare. Des chansons feutrées, chuchotées, caressées… dans la lignée d’un Nick Drake, d’un Mark Hollis ou d’un Sufjan Stevens. Chaque note, chaque syllabe, brille par sa présence ou par son absence ; un incroyable et délicat dialogue entre soul intime et folk autobiographique.

Linktr.ee

https://youtu.be/LavFzzqUf_s

La CLEF 46 Rue de Mareil, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Saint-Germain-en-Laye 78100 Yvelines Île-de-France [{« type »: « email », « value »: « production@laclef.asso.fr »}] [{« link »: « https://linktr.ee/gogo_penguin »}, {« data »: {« author »: « NPR Music », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Sept. 14, 2018 | Colin Marshall — During his setup, GoGo Penguin’s pianist Chris Illingworth asked if he could remove our piano cover to « access the inside » and, after a few rotations of a screwdriver, he soon handed me a long plank of black painted maple, which has no convenient place to rest in the NPR Music office. If you look closely at the piano innards during « Bardo, » you can see a strip of black tape stretched over a few strings, opposite Illingworth’s bobbing head. It mutes a group of strings, turning them into percussive jabs and dividing the instrument into more explicit rhythmic and melodic sections. What you can’t see: GoGo Penguin’s audio engineer a few feet to the left of frame, dialing-in reverb effects on the piano, which we heard in the room. These two elements, in tandem with bassist Nick Blacka’s precise canvasing and drummer Rob Turner’s charged and delicate pulse, have heavily contributed to the sonic identity of this trio – a signal to jazz jukebox listeners that, « Ah yes, that’s a GoGo Penguin tune. »nnGoGo Penguin models closely the leaderless jazz power trio set in motion by forbearers in The Bad Plus, but you can also hear the drippings of electronica groups like Bonobo, and drum-and-bass foundations akin to Roni Size with a bit more acoustic rattle (Turner even fashions his own prepared drum accessories from rope, duct tape, and metal rings, which you can see resting atop his ride cymbal and snare. He tells me he usually has more, but he hasn’t made new ones in a while).nnBut dissecting this music belabors what’s certain: this trio has become a reference point of their own for new school instrumentalists, a coveted achievement for any jazz group, though their appeal stretches far outside the jazz ecosystem. In fact, in 2018 alone, the band played some of the world’s most notable pop festivals like Bonnaroo and Outside Lands and top-tier international jazz festivals: Montreal and North Sea. This trio found a way to wedge themselves in the middle of the Venn diagram that overlaps musicians and music heads. Among my colleagues at NPR, I witnessed expressions ranging from studious squints to closed-eye meditation, those in the room experiencing GoGo Penguin’s tunes like they would a collage: the fine details as valuable as the larger shape.nnSet Listn »Raven »n »Bardo »n »Window »nnCreditsnProducers: Colin Marshall Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Khun Minn Ohn, CJ Riculan; Production Assistant: Catherine Zhang; Photo: Samantha Clark », « type »: « video », « title »: « GoGo Penguin: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/47XlUL6sRow/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47XlUL6sRow », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4eYXhJI4-7wSWc8UNRwD4A », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/47XlUL6sRow »}, {« link »: « https://lnk.to/DeadBirdDream?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQMMjU2MjgxMDQwNTU4AAGnFoRANWF_Z-Bcke7yRVCviqHtvqx8hdYsdWOeD6oXPtvinYP9ThW6cgJJRMs_aem_Fe7U6mwyryQGVsfm8WWFjw »}, {« data »: {« author »: « daudi matsiko », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « A music video by: Kat Brown, Daudi Matsiko, Tom Dennis & Gary Pitt.nnPigeons: Alex Milne, Cameron Worne, Emma Graves, Gary Pitt, Hollie Shepherd, Jack Stoddart, Kat Brown, Mark Rice, Matt Proctor, Nati Pickering, Patrick Timms, Russell Stephens, Tim BondnnProducer: Kat BrownnDoP: Tom DennisnEditor: Ciaran GrantnnBTS Photography: Hollie ShepherdnnSpecial thanks to the King Billy pub.nnAbout the song: Tiger had a dream about Daudi. In the Dream a bird flew in a room they were sleeping in and it’s brain fell out. Daudi looked up what this meant, and it turned out to be bad news. Daudi is fine. Tiger is fine. No birds were harmed in the making of this video. nnLyrics:nnSleep on the floornGive up the bednA bird flew innIt dropped down deadnnBrain on the floornThe sheets are wetnNo worries whennThere should be dreadnnNo worries whennThere should be dreadnnI should be scarednOf what it meantnA white bird deadnNo innocencennWhat came before?nGuilt weighs like leadnCoincidence?nA warning sent?nnI should be panickingnnI will lose younYou will lose me, too », « type »: « video », « title »: « Tigeru2019s Dream (feat. Tiger Cohen-Towell) (Official Music Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/LavFzzqUf_s/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LavFzzqUf_s », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gPsijj-EcPdOedlfZDtHA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/LavFzzqUf_s »}]

Les petits prodiges (devenus grands !) de la scène jazz britannique débarquent à La CLEF pour un concert qui s’annonce déjà comme un des grands moments de la saison ! La CLEF La CLEF 78

© Mark Gregson