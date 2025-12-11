Goldmen Concert 100% Goldman avenue 14 juillet 1789 Montélimar

Goldmen Concert 100% Goldman

avenue 14 juillet 1789 Palais des Congrès Montélimar Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-10 20:00:00

fin : 2026-10-10

Date(s) :

2026-10-10

Les tubes de Jean-Jacques Goldman 100% live un nouveau show 100% tubes, de l’univers de Jean-Jacques GOLDMAN à celui du trio FREDERICKS GOLDMAN JONES.

Ce tribute vous ferra revivre ce monument de la chanson francaise

.

avenue 14 juillet 1789 Palais des Congrès Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 01 00 20

English :

The hits of Jean-Jacques Goldman 100% live: a new 100% hits show, from the world of Jean-Jacques GOLDMAN to that of the FREDERICKS GOLDMAN JONES trio.

This tribute will bring this monument to French chanson back to life

