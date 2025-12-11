Goldmen Concert 100% Goldman avenue 14 juillet 1789 Montélimar
Début : 2026-10-10 20:00:00
fin : 2026-10-10
Les tubes de Jean-Jacques Goldman 100% live un nouveau show 100% tubes, de l’univers de Jean-Jacques GOLDMAN à celui du trio FREDERICKS GOLDMAN JONES.
Ce tribute vous ferra revivre ce monument de la chanson francaise
avenue 14 juillet 1789 Palais des Congrès Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 01 00 20
The hits of Jean-Jacques Goldman 100% live: a new 100% hits show, from the world of Jean-Jacques GOLDMAN to that of the FREDERICKS GOLDMAN JONES trio.
This tribute will bring this monument to French chanson back to life
L’événement Goldmen Concert 100% Goldman Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2025-12-11 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération