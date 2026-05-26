Grand goûter Tota Familia Centre culturel Vauban Toul

Toul

Grand goûter Tota Familia

Centre culturel Vauban 3 Rue des Anciens Combattants d’Afrique du Nord Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-27 16:30:00

fin : 2026-06-27

Date(s) :

2026-06-27

Pour petits et grands enfants venez partager un bout de gâteau pour fêter la fin d’année avec tous les Tota Companions !Tout public

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Centre culturel Vauban 3 Rue des Anciens Combattants d’Afrique du Nord Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 63 27 72 contact@totacompania.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

For young and old alike: come and share a piece of cake to celebrate the end of the year with all the Tota Companions!

L’événement Grand goûter Tota Familia Toul a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par MT TERRES TOULOISES