Grand goûter Tota Familia Centre culturel Vauban Toul
Grand goûter Tota Familia Centre culturel Vauban Toul samedi 27 juin 2026.
Toul
Grand goûter Tota Familia
Centre culturel Vauban 3 Rue des Anciens Combattants d’Afrique du Nord Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-27 16:30:00
fin : 2026-06-27
Date(s) :
2026-06-27
Pour petits et grands enfants venez partager un bout de gâteau pour fêter la fin d’année avec tous les Tota Companions !Tout public
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Centre culturel Vauban 3 Rue des Anciens Combattants d’Afrique du Nord Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 63 27 72 contact@totacompania.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
For young and old alike: come and share a piece of cake to celebrate the end of the year with all the Tota Companions!
L’événement Grand goûter Tota Familia Toul a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par MT TERRES TOULOISES
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