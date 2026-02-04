Grande Brocante à Figeac Figeac
Grande Brocante à Figeac Figeac dimanche 25 octobre 2026.
Grande Brocante à Figeac
La halle, place Carnot Figeac Lot
Début : 2026-10-25 08:00:00
fin : 2026-10-25 17:00:00
2026-10-25
Venez chiner sous la halle à Figeac et dénicher l'objet rare !
La halle, place Carnot Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie +33 7 83 93 18 58 anulautrepareil@gmail.com
English :
Come bargain hunting under the covered market in Figeac and find that rare item!
