UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Perpignan

GRÈN SÉMÉ ELMEDIATOR Perpignan

jeudi 10 décembre 2026 · ELMEDIATOR · Perpignan

GRÈN SÉMÉ ELMEDIATOR Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 10 décembre 2026
Fin
jeudi 10 décembre 2026
Heure de début
20:30:00
Lieu
ELMEDIATOR
Adresse
Avenue Maréchal Leclerc
Ville
66000 Perpignan
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
2 2 2 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Perpignan

GRÈN SÉMÉ

ELMEDIATOR Avenue Maréchal Leclerc Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-10 20:30:00
fin : 2026-12-10

Date(s) :
2026-12-10

Une soirée aux couleurs de l’océan Indien où maloya, musiques du monde et influences contemporaines se rencontrent dans un voyage vibrant et métissé.
  .

ELMEDIATOR Avenue Maréchal Leclerc Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

An evening inspired by the Indian Ocean, where maloya, world music, and contemporary influences come together in a vibrant, eclectic journey.

L’événement GRÈN SÉMÉ Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME

À voir aussi à Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales)