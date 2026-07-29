GRÈN SÉMÉ ELMEDIATOR Perpignan
jeudi 10 décembre 2026 · ELMEDIATOR · Perpignan
Informations pratiques
Perpignan
GRÈN SÉMÉ
ELMEDIATOR Avenue Maréchal Leclerc Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-10 20:30:00
fin : 2026-12-10
Date(s) :
2026-12-10
Une soirée aux couleurs de l’océan Indien où maloya, musiques du monde et influences contemporaines se rencontrent dans un voyage vibrant et métissé.
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ELMEDIATOR Avenue Maréchal Leclerc Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
An evening inspired by the Indian Ocean, where maloya, world music, and contemporary influences come together in a vibrant, eclectic journey.
L’événement GRÈN SÉMÉ Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME
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