Initiation Pêche L’Étang Ouroux-en-Morvan
mardi 21 juillet 2026 · L'Étang · Ouroux-en-Morvan
Informations pratiques
Ouroux-en-Morvan
Initiation Pêche
L’Étang Etang d’Ouroux-en-Morvan Ouroux-en-Morvan Nièvre
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-21 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-18 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-21 2026-07-28 2026-08-04 2026-08-11 2026-08-18
Initiation Pêche à Ouroux en Morvan. A partir de 6 ans. De 10h à 12h. Inscription obligatoire.
Encadrant diplômé Jean-Paul BERLO
Equipements recommandés tenue de sport, casquette, baskets, bouteille d’eau .
L’Étang Etang d’Ouroux-en-Morvan Ouroux-en-Morvan 58230 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 78 20 11 otsi.ouroux.en.morvan@wanadoo.fr
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English : Initiation Pêche
L’événement Initiation Pêche Ouroux-en-Morvan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par OT Morvan Sommets et Grands Lacs
À voir aussi à Ouroux-en-Morvan (Nièvre)
- Initiation tennis Tennis municipal Ouroux-en-Morvan 9 juillet 2026
- Activité escrime Devant la salle des fêtes Ouroux-en-Morvan 10 juillet 2026
- Activité Tir à l’Arc Petit bois Ouroux-en-Morvan 10 juillet 2026
- Watersoft Derrière la salle des fêtes Ouroux-en-Morvan 11 juillet 2026
- Concert voyage Baroque Metairie de Savelot Ouroux-en-Morvan 11 juillet 2026