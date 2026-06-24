UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Ouroux-en-Morvan

Initiation Pêche L’Étang Ouroux-en-Morvan

mardi 21 juillet 2026 · L'Étang · Ouroux-en-Morvan

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 21 juillet 2026
Fin
mardi 21 juillet 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Lieu
L'Étang
Adresse
Etang d'Ouroux-en-Morvan
Ville
58230 Ouroux-en-Morvan
Département
Nièvre
Tarif
5 5 5 Tarif de base plein tarif Tarif de base

Ouroux-en-Morvan

Initiation Pêche

L’Étang Etang d’Ouroux-en-Morvan Ouroux-en-Morvan Nièvre

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-21 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-18 12:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-21 2026-07-28 2026-08-04 2026-08-11 2026-08-18

Initiation Pêche à Ouroux en Morvan. A partir de 6 ans. De 10h à 12h. Inscription obligatoire.
Encadrant diplômé Jean-Paul BERLO
Equipements recommandés tenue de sport, casquette, baskets, bouteille d’eau   .

L’Étang Etang d’Ouroux-en-Morvan Ouroux-en-Morvan 58230 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 78 20 11  otsi.ouroux.en.morvan@wanadoo.fr

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English : Initiation Pêche

L’événement Initiation Pêche Ouroux-en-Morvan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par OT Morvan Sommets et Grands Lacs

À voir aussi à Ouroux-en-Morvan (Nièvre)