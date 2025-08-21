Chemin de la Calasserie Saint-Loup Loir-et-Cher

Chemin de la Calasserie A pieds

Chemin de la Calasserie Saint-Loup 41320 Saint-Loup Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 140 Distance : 9700.0 Tarif :

Ce parcours propose une véritable immersion au cœur du patrimoine écologique, faunistique et floristique des bords du Cher.

L’aspect historique n’est pas en reste à St-Loup où vous pourrez découvrir son église et profiter de l’eau légendaire de sa fontaine.

English :

This route offers a real immersion in the heart of the ecological, faunistic and floristic heritage of the banks of the Cher.

The historical aspect is not forgotten in St-Loup where you can discover its church and enjoy the legendary water of its fountain.

Deutsch :

Dieser Weg bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, in das ökologische, faunistische und floristische Erbe der Ufer des Cher einzutauchen.

Auch der historische Aspekt kommt in St-Loup nicht zu kurz, wo Sie die Kirche besichtigen und das legendäre Wasser des Brunnens genießen können.

Italiano :

Questo percorso offre una vera e propria immersione nel patrimonio ecologico, faunistico e floristico delle rive dello Cher.

L’aspetto storico non viene dimenticato a St-Loup, dove si può scoprire la sua chiesa e godere dell’acqua leggendaria della sua fontana.

Español :

Esta ruta ofrece una verdadera inmersión en el patrimonio ecológico, faunístico y florístico de las orillas del Cher.

El aspecto histórico no se olvida en St-Loup, donde podrá descubrir su iglesia y disfrutar del agua legendaria de su fuente.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-22 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire