Chemin de la Calasserie Saint-Loup Loir-et-Cher
Chemin de la Calasserie Saint-Loup Loir-et-Cher vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Chemin de la Calasserie A pieds
Chemin de la Calasserie Saint-Loup 41320 Saint-Loup Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire
Durée : 140 Distance : 9700.0 Tarif :
Ce parcours propose une véritable immersion au cœur du patrimoine écologique, faunistique et floristique des bords du Cher.
L’aspect historique n’est pas en reste à St-Loup où vous pourrez découvrir son église et profiter de l’eau légendaire de sa fontaine.
http://www.sologne-tourisme.fr/ +33 2 54 98 12 29
English :
This route offers a real immersion in the heart of the ecological, faunistic and floristic heritage of the banks of the Cher.
The historical aspect is not forgotten in St-Loup where you can discover its church and enjoy the legendary water of its fountain.
Deutsch :
Dieser Weg bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, in das ökologische, faunistische und floristische Erbe der Ufer des Cher einzutauchen.
Auch der historische Aspekt kommt in St-Loup nicht zu kurz, wo Sie die Kirche besichtigen und das legendäre Wasser des Brunnens genießen können.
Italiano :
Questo percorso offre una vera e propria immersione nel patrimonio ecologico, faunistico e floristico delle rive dello Cher.
L’aspetto storico non viene dimenticato a St-Loup, dove si può scoprire la sua chiesa e godere dell’acqua leggendaria della sua fontana.
Español :
Esta ruta ofrece una verdadera inmersión en el patrimonio ecológico, faunístico y florístico de las orillas del Cher.
El aspecto histórico no se olvida en St-Loup, donde podrá descubrir su iglesia y disfrutar del agua legendaria de su fuente.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-22 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire